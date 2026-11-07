Sai Pallavi appeals to Dhanush to continue acting amid speculation of his political entry; brings up Vijay leaving films

A pre-release event for Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood was held at a college in Chennai on Friday evening. Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty attended the event, as did the rest of the film’s team. While on stage, Sai remarked that the event felt like a political gathering because of the flags that Dhanush’s fans had brought along, urging him not to quit cinema. She even brought up Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay as an example.

Sai Pallavi appeals to Dhanush not to quit films

Sai Pallavi and Dhanush at a pre-release event for their upcoming film OM on Friday.

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At the event, Sai took to the stage and said, “On the way here, I saw so many flags that it almost felt like a political gathering.” She then addressed Dhanush and added, “ Whatever you do, sir, I will support you. Just recently, Vijay sir entered politics and stopped acting.” Sai was immediately interrupted by deafening roars from the crowd. “I was hoping and praying that Dhanush sir would always remain with us as an actor. But I am so happy to give you the warmth and compassion that you’ve given me through OM.”

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Dhanush says God is guiding him, not anyone else

{{^usCountry}} Dhanush has maintained that, for now, his focus remains on films, even telling the event's host that he looks forward to his next film. He addressed speculation that certain political parties or people were directing him, saying, “There has been a lot of speculation about me. People have said that I am being directed by someone, that they are by my side. But God is the only one who guides and directs me. My fans are the ones standing behind me, and the people are by my side.” He did not specify who the ‘them’ he was referring to were. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush has maintained that, for now, his focus remains on films, even telling the event's host that he looks forward to his next film. He addressed speculation that certain political parties or people were directing him, saying, “There has been a lot of speculation about me. People have said that I am being directed by someone, that they are by my side. But God is the only one who guides and directs me. My fans are the ones standing behind me, and the people are by my side.” He did not specify who the ‘them’ he was referring to were. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhanush-Sai Pallavi’s recent work

Dhanush most recently starred in Vignesh Raja’s Kara, which told the story of a reformed robber forced to go back to his old ways. Om, which he also produced under Wunderbar Films, will be released in theatres on November 20. He also has Thamizh Murugan with Vetrimaaran and the yet-to-be-titled D56 with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu lined up.

Sai, who debuted in Bollywood with Sunil Pandey’s Junaid Khan co-starrer Ek Din this year, most recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are her co-stars in the film, where she plays Sita. Apart from the second part of the film, which will be released in 2028, the actor also has Inji Vellam lined up with Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi.