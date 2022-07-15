Sai Pallavi says she wishes to get roles like those in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani: 'I imagine myself sometimes...'

Sai Pallavi has expressed her desire for playing memorable roles in period dramas. The actor says she longed to get a role like the ones in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani and felt ‘a little satisfied’ on playing Rosie/Maithreyi in the Telugu period film, Shyam Singha Roy. Also read: Sai Pallavi gives career-best performance in Gargi, one of the most important Tamil films in recent history

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy was set in the backdrop of Kolkata of the 1970s, and revolved around the theme of reincarnation. Sai Pallavi was in the role of a devadasi named Maithreyi from Bangladesh, who dances in a temple during the Navaratri.

Talking about the same, Sai told Galatta Plus in an interview, “I imagine myself sometimes, you see a few films, you'll think 'oh, I wish I'd get a role' at that moment. I have seen Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, and sometimes you will think so. I think a part of me felt a little satisfied when I did Shyam Singha Roy and I had to play someone from a different time. It'll be nice if I have a full-fledged role for a longer time.”

Sai's latest movie titled Gargi released on July 15. The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame. It is touted as an intense drama about a woman, who is fighting for justice. She had announced the release date of the film on her birthday. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI , @prgautham83's brainchild."

Last month, Sai was seen opposite Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam. Helmed by Venu Udugula, the film is set in the 1990s during the Naxalite movement in Telangana. The actor was also in news for her statements on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. She also posted a video, in which she presented her clarification over her statements, which drew mixed reactions on social media.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON