Sai Pallavi says the decision to cut her hair short to play CBI officer in OM shocked her parents

After playing Sita in Ramayana , which hits theatres on November 6, Sai Pallavi is set to explore a very different role in OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood. The actor plays a CBI officer tasked with investigating the illegal red sandalwood trade. For the role, Sai had to cut her hair short for the part, which came as a shock to her parents. (Also read: After playing Sita in Ramayana, Sai Pallavi turns CBI officer to crack red sandalwood smuggling case in Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Chapter 1 )

What Sai said

During an interaction with BehindWoodsTV, Sai shared why she chose to cut her hair short for the part. She said, “I cut my hair. After hearing the story and understanding how my character would be portrayed, I transformed myself to suit the role. I loved the story so much that I was willing to cut my hair for this particular character. After cutting my hair, I first revealed my new look to my mother through a video call. She was quite surprised and started asking me all sorts of questions, wondering why I had done it. She cut the call. Then my father called and asked if I was wearing a wig. I explained that it was entirely for the character. It took them quite some time to get used to my new hair.”