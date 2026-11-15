Scene box office collection day 10: Suriya's film crosses 135 crore, beats lifetime haul of Vishwanath & Sons

Suriya's Scene released in theatres on November 6. The crime comedy film, written and directed by Jithu Madhavan in his first film in Tamil, opened to positive reviews and boosted the performance at the box office. The film took full advantage of the extended Diwali weekend and crossed the ₹100 crore mark within a week. Since then, the film has seen a dip.

Scene 2nd Sunday update

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in Jithu Madhavan's comedy thriller Scene.

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Scene had a strong opening as it managed a haul of ₹19.15 crore on its day of release. Sunday saw a huge growth and the film collected ₹23.65 crore, its highest single-day haul so far. On Monday the film took the advantage of the Diwali holidays and earned ₹21.40 crore. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Wednesday.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Scene has been holding onto the momentum and managed to collect ₹9.30 crore. On Saturday, the film had minted ₹9.60 crore. It is a decent haul for the second weekend, given the film is also braving the Ramayana-sized competition at the box office too. The total box office collection of Scene stands at ₹136.50 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Scene is crossed the lifetime haul of Suriya's previous release, Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹122.54 crore). It is now eyeing the haul of Karuppu ( ₹198.18 crore). Both Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons were released in 2026 and became huge box office successes- a rare feat for a Tamil star. About Scene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scene is crossed the lifetime haul of Suriya's previous release, Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹122.54 crore). It is now eyeing the haul of Karuppu ( ₹198.18 crore). Both Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons were released in 2026 and became huge box office successes- a rare feat for a Tamil star. About Scene {{/usCountry}}

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The film follows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya), a police officer struggling with deteriorating eyesight. Although his condition forces him to step away from active police work, he remains determined to solve a series of murders. Jithu dismissed rumours that a sequel to the film is in the works. Director Atlee and star Mahesh Babu hailed the film after release and called it a must watch.

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After release of Scene, Suriya thanked the fans for all the support towards the film and wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!”