Scene worldwide box office collection day 9: Suriya's crime comedy overtakes Vishwanath & Sons to become his second highest-grossing film

Suriya is on a spectacular run in 2026. The actor delivered back to back successes in Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons, and then in his Diwali release, Scene. Now, the star is breaking his own records as Scene has emerged as a huge success globally. Scene, which was released in theatres ahead of Diwali, opened to rave reviews and drew strong crowds over the holiday weekend. Scene crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in its first week of release. Suriya lights a cigarette in a still from his Tamil film, Scene.

Scene box office update Scene released in theatres on November 6, just ahead of Diwali. It inched past the ₹200-crore mark despite a drop in daily collections after the Diwali break. Suriya has three films crossing that milestone in 2026. Karuppu earned over ₹300 crore, while Viswanath and Sons grossed ₹209 crore worldwide. This makes Suriya the first actor from the Tamil film industry to deliver three such hits in a single year.

In India, the film collected ₹111.70 crore by the end of its first week. On day 9, the film collected a net of ₹9.50 crore across 4,309 shows. The total India net collections now stands at ₹127.20 crore. The latest update from Sacnilk states that the film collected ₹5 crore overseas additionally, taking its total overseas gross to ₹79.50 crore so far. This brings the total worldwide gross collection to ₹227.25 crore.

This means that Scene has now overtaken the box office haul of his previous release, Vishwanath & Sons, which stood at ₹209.46 crore. Scene is now the second highest-grossing film of Suriya, with Karuppu still his highest grosser at ₹363 crore. It remains to be seen whether Scene can manage to cross that record.

About Scene In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.