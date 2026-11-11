Scene box office collection day 6: Suriya's crime comedy slows down as it faces 40% drop on Wednesday, enters 100 crore club

Tami actor Suriya is probably have the biggest year when it comes to theatrical releases. Following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, he had his third release of the year, Scene, last week. And the film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office, but its collections took a hit on Wednesday. After a promising opening weekend and a steady run through the first few days, the courtroom drama witnessed a sharp drop on day 6.

Scene box office collection

Scene is Suriya's third release of the year and has managed to make a strong start at the box office.

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As per the latest box office figures from trade tracker Sacnilk, Scene earned ₹7.45 crore net in India on Wednesday. This is around 40% lower than its Tuesday collection of ₹12.85 crore. Now, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹104.85 crore

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On Day 6, the film ran across 5,287 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 29.9%. The Tamil version continued to bring in the bulk of the collections, earning ₹5.70 crore from 3,837 shows. This contributed 76.5% of the day's total earnings. The Telugu version collected ₹1.75 crore from 1,450 shows, with the remaining amount coming from other language versions.

Recently, Suriya thanked the fans for all the support towards the film and wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!”

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About Scene

{{^usCountry}} Scene is a Tamil crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, which released in theatres on November 6, 2026. The film follows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya), a police officer struggling with deteriorating eyesight. Although his condition forces him to step away from active police work, he remains determined to solve a series of murders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scene is a Tamil crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, which released in theatres on November 6, 2026. The film follows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya), a police officer struggling with deteriorating eyesight. Although his condition forces him to step away from active police work, he remains determined to solve a series of murders. {{/usCountry}}

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He joins hands with Maya (Nazriya Nazim) to investigate the case, which soon takes an unexpected turn with the involvement of Eswaran (Naslen), a serial killer. The investigation takes Inbaraj back to an old case that bears a striking resemblance to a series of murders he had previously solved, involving a killer known as the 'perfume killer'. As he tries to connect the dots, the story brings together crime, humour and a set of unusual characters.

The film also stars Lal, Anandaraj, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj in supporting roles, while Jyotika makes a surprise cameo. Scene marks Jithu Madhavan's Tamil directorial debut after Malayalam films such as Romancham and Aavesham. The film also marks Sushin Shyam's debut in Tamil cinema as a music composer. Vineeth Augustian has handled the cinematography, while Ajmal Sabu is in charge of editing. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banners of 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios.