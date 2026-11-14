Scene box office collection day 9: Suriya's crime comedy bounces back on 2nd weekend, crosses 125 crore

With Scene, Suriya has delivered three consecutive hits in a single year. He previously had Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons released in theatres, which did solid business at the box office. Scene, which was released in theatres ahead of Diwali, opened to rave reviews and displayed great pull on the holiday weekend.

Scene sees growth on 2nd Saturday

Suriya and Nazriya Nazim star in Jithu Madhavan's comedy-action film Scene.

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The Tamil film saw a solid start to its box-office run as it released two days before Diwali. It braved competition from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and collected ₹19.15 crore on its first day of release. The next day, the film saw some growth and earned ₹20.35 crore. Sunday saw more growth and the film collected ₹23.65 crore, its highest single-day haul so far. On Monday the film showed great pull too, earning ₹21.40 crore. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Wednesday.

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The latest update shows that Suriya's Scene has seen a good growth on Saturday, collecting ₹8.40 crore. On Friday, the film had collected ₹6 crore. This signals that the weekend has helped the film show growth, and with continued positive word of mouth, Scene is now eyeing the ₹150 crore in a few days. After Saturday, the total box office collection of Scene stands at ₹126.10 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Scene managed to surpass Mandaadi ( ₹102 crore) and is eyeing the lifetime haul of Suriya's previous release, Vishwanath & Sons. About Scene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scene managed to surpass Mandaadi ( ₹102 crore) and is eyeing the lifetime haul of Suriya's previous release, Vishwanath & Sons. About Scene {{/usCountry}}

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In Scene, Suriya plays Inbaraaj, a police officer whose swagger and attitude make him stand out. His arrival at the prison leaves the inmates behaving unusually. However, things take an unexpected turn when a secret about him comes to light, forcing him to take up an investigation. The investigation takes Inbaaraj back to an old case that bears a striking resemblance to a series of murders he had previously solved, involving a killer known as the 'perfume killer'. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years, while Naslen makes his Tamil debut.

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After Mahesh Babu called Scene a must watch, his son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, took to his Letterboxd account to share his review of the film.

He wrote, “Crazy good movie! Suriya been on a generational run. Absolutely hilarious, don’t think there was any extended period through the movie where I wasn’t laughing. The performances are top obviously Suriya and Nazriya give incredible performances, but Naslen’s just stood out to me. It’s equally funny and menacing and that’s a very fine line to play and execute as flawlessly as he did. The cinematography also really stood out to me particularly in the climax. Also I think the music album for the movie is by far the best so far in 2026, I loved all the songs in this movie and the BGM. A great week for movies this past week!”