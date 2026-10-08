Shankar resumes work on Indian 3 with Kamal Haasan amid rumours of it being shelved after Indian 2's dismal box office performance

When Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s Indian hit screens in 1996, the film was revolutionary in its tale of an aged vigilante. Suddenly, everyone knew about the ancient martial art varma kalai, and the film was celebrated for speaking up against corruption in India. So, when the duo released its sequel, Indian 2, in 2024, expectations were so high that the film could not reach them. After rumours that the third part has been dropped, Shankar confirmed that Indian 3 has gone on floors on Thursday.

Indian 3 goes on floors

Kamal Haasan will play the lead role in Shankar's Indian 3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, Shankar took to social media to share posters of Indian 3. It shows three people galloping on horseback with ‘the resurgence begins’ written on it, hinting that the film’s shoot is commencing. The film's caption is ‘war mode’. The production house, Lyca Productions, also shared the posters with Indian 3 written in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, writing, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in #Indian3 War Mode.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans had varied reactions to the announcement. While some were excited, given how the tease of Indian 3 in Indian 2 had impressed them. Others thought Shankar was flogging a dead horse. “Nv champina chavani paamu vi ra Shankaruuu #indian3 (You are like the snake that cannot be killed),” read one comment under his post. “Still, I have faith in you. Hoping to witness the greatest comeback ever!” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans had varied reactions to the announcement. While some were excited, given how the tease of Indian 3 in Indian 2 had impressed them. Others thought Shankar was flogging a dead horse. “Nv champina chavani paamu vi ra Shankaruuu #indian3 (You are like the snake that cannot be killed),” read one comment under his post. “Still, I have faith in you. Hoping to witness the greatest comeback ever!” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some fans posted the clip of Indian 3 from the mid-credit of the previous film, leaving comments like, “Only reason to hype for Indian 3,” and “Main Reason to Hype Indian 3.” “U should have released a good new video footage to keep some hype among the audience as u r announcing seques to a flop project. This type of announcement will only encourage trolls,” thought one X (formerly Twitter) user.

Jr NTR fans even brought up Devara, “#KoratalaSiva If Directors like Shankar are going for a prequel to a film like #Indian2. There is no way you can doubt on your #Devara2. Leave critics & reviews a part, Film the movie for Fans & Families. Trust ur work. There is @tarak9999 & @anirudhofficial to do the rest.”

About the Indian films

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indian, released in 1996, starred Kamal in dual roles as father and son: ex-freedom fighter Senapathy, aka Indian, and Chandrabose. The film ends with Indian not sparing even his own son to free the country of corruption. It was a massive hit, not just in its original, but also in the dubbed versions.

The sequel, Indian 2, saw Senapathy return to India at the behest of some students after corruption resurfaced in the country. The film was panned and grossed ₹148 crore worldwide despite its ₹300 crore budget. Indian 3 will be a prequel that shows Senapathy’s father, Veerasekaran Balaram. A major portion of the film was already shot with Indian 2, with post-production work pending. A release date has yet to be announced.