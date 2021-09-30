Sivakumarin Sabadham movie review: Hiphop Tamizha’s film is inconsistently funny

Sivakumarin SabadhamDirector - Hiphop TamizhaCast - Adhi, Madhuri, Kathir, Rahul

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is the kind of actor who doesn’t take his films seriously and neither should the audience. Sivakumarin Sabadham is yet another film which relies largely on mindless comedy and a very predictable plot about a reckless youngster finding purpose in his life.

Adhi plays Sivakumar, who comes from a renowned family of silk weavers in Kanchipuram; a family that once weaved sarees for the kings. But the family’s legacy has fizzled out over the years and Siva’s grandfather Varadharajan is the last of his kind, struggling to make ends meet. Varadharajan feels Siva won’t make anything of his life if he stays in Kanchipuram. Therefore, he sends him to stay in Chennai with his uncle Murugan, who is married to rich textile showroom owner Chandrasekaran's daughter. Varadharajan and Chandrasekaran, who once worked together, have a history between them and when Siva learns about it, he vows to win back the lost legacy of his family.

In an otherwise predictable story about romance, friendship and family, the Kanchipuram weavers backdrop brings in the much needed drama to keep viewers engaged. The intent to shine the spotlight on the lives of silk weavers is praiseworthy but the film could’ve used this sub-plot even more effectively. The film shifts gears and gets a tad serious in the second half but fails to maintain the tone to leave a lasting impact.

Kathir and Rahul, who rose to fame with pranks on YouTube, shine throughout the film and keep it from dipping when the story takes the backseat. Some comic stretches are plain silly but if you’re someone who consumes a lot of content on YouTube, you’d be smiling and having a good time. As an actor, Adhi is well aware of his limitations and he plays to his strengths. Even as a filmmaker, he delivers what’s expected of him from his target audience, which is mostly college goers.

