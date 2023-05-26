Sona Mohapatra supports Chinmayi Sripaada after she slams Kamal Haasan for not speaking up after her Me Too allegations

After Chinmayi Sripaada called out Kamal Haasan for backing the wrestlers' protest but not speaking up about Me Too in the Tamil industry, the singer was faced with online harassment from the actor's fans on Twitter. As she responded to their allegations, singer Sona Mohapatra also sent across her support and said she was sending her 'sending love, healing, fighting spirit & strength'. Both artists have been vocal about the Me Too movement in India. (Also read: Chinmayi Sripaada slams Kamal Haasan for his silence over her Me Too allegations, reacts to his wrestlers protest tweet)

On Friday, Chinmayi had shared Kamal's tweet on the wrestlers' protest and asked, "How does one trust politicians who speak for women’s safety while they ignore harassment right under their noses?" She also predicted that her timeline would be filled with "abuse, shouting and yelling" from the actor's fans.

In another tweet, she went on to add, "Needless to say there is soooo much anger. So many Kamal Haasan supporters ask me the same *rape apologist - survivor shaming* questions that those opposing our Indian wrestlers have said. The playbook to shame women who name powerful molesters is the exact same. DMK - BJP - now MNM - all the same. Only the language is different."

Sharing screenshots of what people were asking her, Chinmayi wrote, "I repeat - I fighting an ACTUAL FORMAL WORK BAN for naming a molester. A Court Case that Radha Ravi has tons of funds to spend on, the might of his BJP connections that I am fighting in Court. I had all the right to question an Actor who is now a politician to clean up the yard he artistically ruled and it make the space safer for women like me to speak up. Not be incarcerated for it. It was a simple ask."

Sona Mohapatra shared Chinmayi's tweet and wrote, "Dearest @Chinmayi , sending love, healing, fighting spirit & strength , STRENGTH to you , today & always . To hell with the dim-wits who try & shame you." Chinmayi replied with several red heart emojis and said, "Much love Sona."

Chinmayi is also a dubbing artiste and dubbed for Mrunal Thakur in the Telugu film Sita Ramam and for Samantha Ruth Prabhi in the Hindi version of Yashoda. She recently sang songs in the films Kantara, Yashoda and Shaakuntalam.

