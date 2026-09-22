Soori pens heartfelt note as Mandaadi crosses 100 crore at the box office: ‘The victory is entirely yours’

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi’s sports drama Mandaadi, starring Soori and Telugu actor Suhas in his Tamil debut, was released in theatres in September 10. The film, revolving around traditional boat racing, received good reviews upon its release. So far, the film has also been performing well at the box office. Soori has now revealed that Mandaadi has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. (Also read: Mandaadi Twitter reviews: Soori, Suhas shine in sports drama that is ‘highly predictable’ with ‘illogical climax’)

Soori pens note

Soori received praise for his performance in the film.

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Soori took to his X account to share the box office update for the film. He wrote in Tamil, “With your love… #Mandaadi 100+ crores! This victory is entirely yours. Thank you all a million times over!” He also thanked the cast and crew of the film in the note and tagged their X accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} A few days ago, Soori had shared that Superstar Rajinikanth had seen the film and called him to praise his work. Soori shared, "Superstar Rajinikanth Sir watched and loved our #Mandaadi. His heartfelt call means the world to me and our entire team. This picture captured the priceless moment of hearing his voice on the other end! (red heart emoticon) @rajinikanth sir. His words were the greatest blessing I have ever received!" All about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days ago, Soori had shared that Superstar Rajinikanth had seen the film and called him to praise his work. Soori shared, "Superstar Rajinikanth Sir watched and loved our #Mandaadi. His heartfelt call means the world to me and our entire team. This picture captured the priceless moment of hearing his voice on the other end! (red heart emoticon) @rajinikanth sir. His words were the greatest blessing I have ever received!" All about the film {{/usCountry}}

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Mandaadi is a sports action drama centered on traditional coastal sailboat racing in Tamil Nadu. It revolves around Muthukaali (Soori), who lives an unfulfilled life working as an amusement park lifeguard in Chennai. He left his coastal village years earlier following a tragic incident that resulted in his self-imposed exile, but things change when a local boy named Maari (Mithun Jai Shankar) runs away after clashing with Saattapuli (Suhas), a powerful and influential figure whose crew dominates the regional sailboat races using outside players. Angry at Saattapuli's tactics, Maari wants to form an all-local team to beat him. When Maari crosses paths with Muthukaali, he convinces the former champion boat racer to return home and coach their underdog crew.

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The film drew attention for its boating sequences. The team shot the movie directly in the middle of the open ocean for two months to capture authentic water-racing action. The action choreography of the film was directed by Peter Hein, featuring intense boat-to-boat sequences.