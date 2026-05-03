Sundar C breaks silence on exiting Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan film: ‘It was too much pressure for me’

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan announced last year in November that they are set to star together in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. It was scheduled for release around Pongal 2027. Sundar C was attached to direct. Merely days after that announcement, Sundar C released a statement saying that has opted out of the film, citing ‘unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.’

What Sundar C said

Sundar C was announced as the director of the film starring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

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Months after that note, Sundar C has broken the silence on his exit. In an interaction with Behindwoods, he has shared why he chose to walk away from the project. He shared in Tamil, “To be honest, it was too much pressure for me. For the past 16 years, I’ve made films the way I wanted, based on what I felt would work with the audience. But I don’t have the capacity to make people understand this during production. I don’t know how to narrate a film effectively, and at the same time, I get compromised easily without putting up a fight.”

He went on to add, “So if I do a big film like this, it won’t be just my decisions. I felt the pressure and realised I couldn’t stay true to the project or the people involved. That’s why I stepped away at the very beginning stage itself.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sundar C said that he had informed Rajinikanth and spoke with him about his decision to quit the project. Director Cibi Chakaravarthi was roped in to helm the project. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sundar C said that he had informed Rajinikanth and spoke with him about his decision to quit the project. Director Cibi Chakaravarthi was roped in to helm the project. More details {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement that was shared last year after his exit, Sundar C apologised to fans for opting out of the film and stated that it was a ‘difficult decision.’ "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward," he said in his note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement that was shared last year after his exit, Sundar C apologised to fans for opting out of the film and stated that it was a ‘difficult decision.’ "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward," he said in his note. {{/usCountry}}

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Both Rajinikanth and Kamal have been teasing their collaboration since before the release of the former’s Lokesh Kanagaraj film Coolie in 2025. Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is now shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project. Rajinikanth will soon star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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