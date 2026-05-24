Suriya gets candid about Karuppu's financial troubles, sequel buzz at success meet as film grosses 200 crore worldwide

RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15 after a day’s delay due to financial troubles for the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures. The film has since been a box-office success, grossing over ₹200 crore worldwide, despite mixed reviews. At the film’s success meet, Suriya got candid about these troubles and a potential sequel. (Also Read: RJ Balaji denies audience feeling ‘divine energy’ during Suriya's Karuppu screenings is PR stunt: ‘Don't have budget’)

Suriya on Karuppu financial troubles

Suriya says he's pleased by the housefull boards for Karuppu at the film's success meet.

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Suriya held a meet-and-greet in Chennai to celebrate Karuppu’s success. While there, he spoke about how the response made him happy. “Karuppu was decided in 30-45 minutes. I’ve never signed a film that quickly in recent times. I’ve also never seen this kind of response for my films in recent years. It’s receiving unanimous love worldwide,” he said, adding, “From kids to elders, the housefull board pics make me very happy.”

The actor also got candid about the financial troubles faced by the production house, which went back to when they were shooting, too. “We shot that climax song five months after locking the edit. Even after filming was completed, one of the assistants suggested adding a song dedicated to Karuppasamy despite the financial hurdles,” he revealed. Suriya meant to stress that the song was shot during a period when the production was already under financial strain.

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{{^usCountry}} Karuppu sequel in the works? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karuppu sequel in the works? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Karuppu sees Suriya play the titular Karuppuswamy and Balaji as the antagonist, Advocate Baby Kannan. Even after Baby is vanquished, the film ends by teasing that after the judicial system, the guardian deity has the parliament to take on. It introduces Balaji as a politician, teasing a Karuppu vs Vellai. When asked if a sequel was in the works, Suriya smiled and said, “Nambikai thaan sir vazhkai (Belief is life, sir).” Balaji, however, spoke to the press and confirmed he will be planning a sequel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karuppu sees Suriya play the titular Karuppuswamy and Balaji as the antagonist, Advocate Baby Kannan. Even after Baby is vanquished, the film ends by teasing that after the judicial system, the guardian deity has the parliament to take on. It introduces Balaji as a politician, teasing a Karuppu vs Vellai. When asked if a sequel was in the works, Suriya smiled and said, “Nambikai thaan sir vazhkai (Belief is life, sir).” Balaji, however, spoke to the press and confirmed he will be planning a sequel. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Karuppu becomes 1st film in 9 months to collect over ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu; grosses ₹200 crore worldwide)

About Karuppu

Karuppu is directed by Balaji and is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. It stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. The film sees Karuppuswamy disguise himself as Advocate Saravanan to take on a corrupt court system. The film was supposed to be released on May 14, but shows were cancelled at the last minute after production failed to clear dues to distributors.

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The film was released the following day, May 15. Suriya himself posted on X that morning: “Dear all… Thank you for being with us!” Karuppu has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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