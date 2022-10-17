Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's surrogate was her relative, couple registered marriage 6 years ago: report

Published on Oct 17, 2022 09:20 AM IST

Days after the arrival of their twins via surrogacy, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have reportedly submitted an affidavit claiming they got their marriage registered six years ago.

Tamil Nadu government said it will probe to find whether Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan followed legalities of surrogacy. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan have reportedly revealed that they got their marriage registered six years ago, in an affidavit produced amid controversy surrounding the birth of their twins via surrogacy. The couple had announced the birth of the babies last week. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Chennai on June 9 this year with Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth in attendance. Also read: Vignesh Shivan says ‘dream come true’ as he flaunts his newborn son's ‘love’ on him in funny post

According to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, passed in December last year, a couple should be married for five years and the surrogate should be a married relative with a child of her own. Altruistic surrogacy is for infertile Indian couples with husband between 26 and 55 years of age and wife between 23 and 50 years.

According to a report on Onmanorama.com, the couple has submitted an affidavit as well as a marriage certificate to the Tamil Nadu health department, claiming they got their marriage registered six years ago. They have also claimed that the surrogate is Nayanthara's relative from the UAE.

Vignesh and Nayanthara had announced the birth of their twin boys with a picture of their tiny feet last week. They had written, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."

Nayanthara has worked in around 75 Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films over two decades. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut, Jawan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 2 next year. Vignesh is known for Tamil movies like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Naanum Rowdydhaan and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

vignesh shivan nayanthara
