Maran worked with Pa Ranjith in period drama Sarpatta Parambarai.
Tamil actor Maran dies of Covid-19 at 48

  • Maran was best known for his role in films like Ghilli and Kuruvi. He was being treated at Chennai's Chengalpattu Government Hospital when the end came.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:32 PM IST

Popular character actor Maran, who has worked in Tamil films such as Ghilli and Kuruvi, died due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 48. He was undergoing treatment at Chengalpattu Government Hospital where he succumbed to the virus.

Maran’s sudden demise has shocked members of the Tamil film fraternity.

He’s also popular for his work in films such as Dishoom, Thalainagaram and Boss Engira Bhaskaran among others. His last on-screen performance will be in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil period drama Sarpatta Parambarai.

Neelam Productions, the production company of Ranjith, took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Maran.

“A gem of a person who gave his 100% in everything he did! Heartfelt condolences to #Maran anna's family and friends.” Read a tweet from Neelam Productions.

Also read: Dia Mirza says there is 'rampant sexism' in Bollywood, admits 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it'

In Sarpatta Parambarai, Maran is said to have played a crucial role. The film is a boxing-based drama set in North Madras of the 1980s.

