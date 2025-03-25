Tamil actor, martial artist Shihan Hussaini dies of blood cancer in Chennai, donated body for medical research

Actor Shihan Hussaini died of blood cancer at a Chennai hospital, his family said on Tuesday. Taking to his Facebook, the family members said that his mortal remains would be kept at his Besant Nagar residence until the evening. Shihan Hussaini was also a karate expert.

Shihan Hussaini dies of cancer

The post read, "I’m very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar until evening.--Hussaini and family, Kamana/Mahima." Another post read, "Dear archers, parents and coaches, Whoever is coming to HU's house to see his mortal remains, please come in your uniform (any colour is fine), if possible come with your bow and arrow to shoot a few arrows."

"His mortal remains will be in high command till 7 pm. All archers will shoot a few arrows at 5 pm where HU will be administering the shooting through his mortal body. All karatekas, at 3 pm, assemble with your Gi, and you will perform katas, where HU will administer through his mortal body. After 7 pm, his mortal remains will be taken to Madurai," it further read.

Shihan had donated his body for medical research

Earlier this month, in a Facebook post, Shihan had said that he had donated his body for medical research. A part of the post read, "Signed it. This will be used for teaching purposes for anatomy to medical students. Was very very happy to be of teaching even after my death. 'Preparing for death but not giving up'."

About Shihan Hussaini

Shihan made his acting debut with K Balachander's Punnagai Mannan. He was also part of Velaikaran, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Vedan, My India, Badri, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Chennai City Gangsters, among others. He had also worked on the Hollywood production Bloodstone (1988).

Recently, he hosted a TV show Athiradi Samayal. He was also a judge in the Tamil reality show Vellum Thiramai. He was also known for his acts of devotion towards the late politician Jayalalitha. Shihan was also a karate expert.