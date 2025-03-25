Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil actor, martial artist Shihan Hussaini dies of blood cancer in Chennai, donated body for medical research

ByAnanya Das
Mar 25, 2025 09:57 AM IST

Shihan Hussaini's mortal remains will be kept at his home till evening. He is known for films such as Punnagai Mannan and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Actor Shihan Hussaini died of blood cancer at a Chennai hospital, his family said on Tuesday. Taking to his Facebook, the family members said that his mortal remains would be kept at his Besant Nagar residence until the evening.

Shihan Hussaini was also a karate expert.
Shihan Hussaini was also a karate expert.

Shihan Hussaini dies of cancer

The post read, "I’m very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar until evening.--Hussaini and family, Kamana/Mahima." Another post read, "Dear archers, parents and coaches, Whoever is coming to HU's house to see his mortal remains, please come in your uniform (any colour is fine), if possible come with your bow and arrow to shoot a few arrows."

"His mortal remains will be in high command till 7 pm. All archers will shoot a few arrows at 5 pm where HU will be administering the shooting through his mortal body. All karatekas, at 3 pm, assemble with your Gi, and you will perform katas, where HU will administer through his mortal body. After 7 pm, his mortal remains will be taken to Madurai," it further read.

Shihan had donated his body for medical research

Earlier this month, in a Facebook post, Shihan had said that he had donated his body for medical research. A part of the post read, "Signed it. This will be used for teaching purposes for anatomy to medical students. Was very very happy to be of teaching even after my death. 'Preparing for death but not giving up'."

About Shihan Hussaini

Shihan made his acting debut with K Balachander's Punnagai Mannan. He was also part of Velaikaran, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Vedan, My India, Badri, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Chennai City Gangsters, among others. He had also worked on the Hollywood production Bloodstone (1988).

Recently, he hosted a TV show Athiradi Samayal. He was also a judge in the Tamil reality show Vellum Thiramai. He was also known for his acts of devotion towards the late politician Jayalalitha. Shihan was also a karate expert.

Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On