Tamil Nadu CM Vijay permits theatres to run 5 shows per day for new films in 1st week; fans thrilled for Jana Nayagan

Tamil superstar and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has offered relief to new films releasing in the state. This comes days after his colleagues from the film industry put forth their ideas on how the situation in Kollywood can be improved, and how theatrical revenue, apart from OTT revenue, can be boosted. The CM-actor has now allowed theatres to run five shows per day for a film’s first week of release, apart from festivals and other occasions. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi requests ‘Vaathi’ TN CM Vijay for an OTT platform, to increase ticket prices: ‘Becoming difficult’)

Vijay permits 5 shows per day for 1st week of new film release

Actor and TN CM Vijay has offered some relief to theatres in the state. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay released a note from his official CM X (formerly Twitter) handle to make the announcement. The press release written in Tamil read, “The film industry members met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. C. Joseph Vijay, on 16.5.2026 and presented various demands. Among them, they mainly demanded that all films be allowed to be screened in theatres across Tamil Nadu for five screenings per day.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as per Condition 14-A, four screenings are permitted per day in all cinema halls of the state. During local festivals and public holidays, one special screening is permitted in addition to the four screenings. The permission is usually granted by the Licensing Officer/District Collector in the case of the district and by the Commissioner of Police in the case of Chennai city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as per Condition 14-A, four screenings are permitted per day in all cinema halls of the state. During local festivals and public holidays, one special screening is permitted in addition to the four screenings. The permission is usually granted by the Licensing Officer/District Collector in the case of the district and by the Commissioner of Police in the case of Chennai city. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, in light of the request, Vijay has allowed five screenings per day. “The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after considering the request made by the film industry, has amended the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu are allowed to screen five screenings daily for seven days from the date of release of newly released Tamil films and five screenings daily on local festivals and public holidays. Saturdays and Sundays,” reads the note, mentioning that producers don’t need to obtain permission from the government and licensing officer to do this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, in light of the request, Vijay has allowed five screenings per day. “The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after considering the request made by the film industry, has amended the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu are allowed to screen five screenings daily for seven days from the date of release of newly released Tamil films and five screenings daily on local festivals and public holidays. Saturdays and Sundays,” reads the note, mentioning that producers don’t need to obtain permission from the government and licensing officer to do this. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This reduces the hassle of bookings opening late and uncertanity around timings of fiolm releases.

Fans and theatres thank Vijay after announcement

Fans and theatres thanked Vijay after he made the announcement. Rohini Silver Screens’ X account posted: “Our sincere thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. C. Joseph Vijay avl., for positively considering our representation and enabling five shows for all newly released films for seven consecutive days from release, as well as on all weekends and public holidays, without the requirement of any additional G.O. or special permission. This decision will greatly support the film exhibition sector and benefit audiences across Tamil Nadu.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans were also thrilled, as Vijay’s much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled to be released on June 19, according to ticketing platforms. “Jana Nayagan is coming out next month, I’m amazed,” commented one fan. “Even 5 screenings a day are permitted! You absolutely have to screen Jana Nayagan for us, right...?!” wrote another excited fan. “Jana Nayagan will break records,” commented one fan. Early morning shows are still not permitted in TN, as the new release doesn’t mention a change in timings. 9 AM is the earliest time a film can be screened, following a ban on early-morning and midnight screenings due to safety concerns.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON