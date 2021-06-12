The Family Man 2: Meet Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Uday Mahesh and other Tamil actors in the show

The second season of The Family Man, which premiered on Amazon Prime on June 4, has opened to largely positive response. The show features quite a few popular Tamil actors who play key roles. While Samantha Akkineni played one of the most prominent roles, other Tamil actors like Mime Gopi, Azhagam Perumal, Devadarshini were seen pivotal roles. If you’re wondering about these actors and their work in Tamil cinema, we have you covered.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2.

In the show, Samantha played a character called Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil who joins forces with her comrades on a mission in Chennai. Samantha is one of the leading actors in Tamil and Telugu cinema with many hit films to her credit. Having been around for a decade, she has worked with some of the biggest stars like Vijay, Suriya, Mahesh Babu and Vikram across the industries. She’s also one of the highest paid actresses.

Popular work: Ye Maya Chesave, Dookudu, Eega, Mersal, Oh Baby and Super Deluxe

Mime Gopi

Mime Gopi from a clip in The Family Man 2.

Gopi, who was seen playing the character called Bhaskaran Palanivel in the show, is a very popular character actor in Tamil cinema. Before he made his foray into the industry, Gopi was popular as a mime actor and had worked closely with children and those with special needs to learn the art of miming. He made his acting debut with 2008 Tamil film Kannum Kannum but it was Pa Ranjith’s 2014 film Madras that made him noticeable. He was last seen on screen in Tamil thriller Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban.

Popular work: Madras, Kabali, Maari, Uriyadi and Maayavan

Devadarshini

Devadarshini plays a cop in The Family Man 2.

In The Family Man 2, Devadarshini was seen playing police inspector Umayal, who later joins Manoj Bajpayee’s character in his mission in Chennai. Devadarshini, another popular character actor in Tamil cinema, began her career as a TV anchor and went on to make her acting debut with Tamil romantic comedy Parthiban Kanavu (2003). She’s also worked in a few Telugu films. Widely popular for comic character roles, Devadarshini has worked in over 50 films.

Popular work: 96, Kanchana, Sarrainodu and Awe

Azhagam Perumal

Azhagam Perumal was seen playing a character called Deepan in The Family Man 2.

Azhagam Perumal was seen playing the character Deepan in the show. Perumal began his career as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam and worked on films such as Thalapathy and Iruvar. He went on to make his directorial debut with R. Madhavan starrer Tamil comedy Dumm Dumm Dumm and made three more films before shifting his focus to acting. In Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey, he was seen in the role of a house owner which was extremely well received. His major acting breakthrough happened via Selvaraghavan’s Tamil gangster drama Pudhupettai, which starrer Dhanush in the lead.

Popular work: Pudhupettai, Isai, Taramani and Master

Uday Mahesh

Uday Mahesh as Chellam sir was a popular face in The Family 2.

Uday Mahesh as Chellam sir in The Family Man 2 has earned overnight popularity. The character was so well received that it became a sensation on social media with memes and special posts. Uday also started his career as a filmmaker and made his debut in 2006 with Tamil gangster-based thriller Naalai. Two years later, he made another project called Chakkra Viyugam. He made his acting debut with 2013 Tamil comedy Moodar Koodam and went on to star in over 15 films including two Hindi outings such as Madras Café and Serious Men.

Popular work: Jeeva, Maya, Imaikka Nodigal and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Anandasami

Anandsami played Selvarasan in The Family Man 2.

Anandasami began his career as a television actor in early 2000s. He starred in the Tamil remake of popular Hindi daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In 2002, he made his acting debut in a brief role in R. Madhavan’s Run and subsequently worked in films such as Parthiban Kanavu and Siva Manasula Sakthi. In 2016, he headlined an independent Tamil film called Lens, which was about web voyeurism. He was seen playing the role of Selvarasan in The Family Man 2.

Popular work: Lens and Kuthiraivaal

Ravindra Vijay

Ravindra Vijay as an intelligence officer in The Family Man 2.

As the intelligence officer Muthu Pandian, Ravindra Vijay made a strong impact in The Family Man 2. He was recently seen in Tamil films Anbirkiniyal and Dharala Prabhu playing key characters. A Bangalore-based medical graduate, Ravindra has been pursing acting full-time since 2011. He will be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Popular work: Dharala Prabhu, Anbirkiniyal and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya