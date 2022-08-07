Thiruchitrambalam trailer: Dhanush serves a fresh comedy as delivery boy out to find love. Watch

Dhanush has shared the trailer for his next film, Thiruchitrambalam. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna. In the film, Dhanush plays a food delivery agent caught up in a life with a strict policeman dad (Raj) and a sassy grandpa. (Also read: Maharani 2 trailer: Huma Qureshi vows to tackle goons in 'new Bihar'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nithya plays Dhanush's best friend, who dances with him at cultural event, indulges in some self care sessions with him and provides a listening ear to all his romance problems. Talking of which, our hero has plenty. He is caught up between two women, the more traditional Priya Bhavani Shankar and the more modern one played by Khanna. In between all this, out delivery hero develops the false sense of ‘studness'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film, directed by Mithran Jawahar, was shot in Chennai. The project went on the floors in Chennai on August 5 last year. This will be the fourth project for director Mithran Jawahar with Dhanush. The duo had worked together in the past in films such as Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Uttama Puthiran. It will be out on August 18.

On Saturday, Dhanush also confirmed that he will be part of The Grey Man sequel. The actor made his Hollywood debut with the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed action spectacle, which premiered on Netflix on July 22. Dhanush posted an audio clip on Instagram, in which he delivers a stern warning to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling's CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man follows CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and becomes a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins. Netflix and The Russo Brothers have already announced the sequel as well as spin-off movie which will explore different elements of the original film's universe.

The spin-off film will be written by acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Plot details are currently under wraps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON