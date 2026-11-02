TN CM Vijay releases 15 crore subsidy for 224 Tamil films produced between 2015-2022; producer calls it Diwali gift

Tamil Nadu chief minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay has provided subsidies to Tamil producers by releasing almost ₹16 crore in grants for 224 films. Producer T Siva took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the news, stating that it’s something they have been seeking for seven years. He also called it a Diwali gift while thanking Vijay and minister Rajmohan Arumugam.

T Siva says CM Vijay provided ₹ 16 crore grant to Kollywood

The producer said that CM Vijay sorted an issue that has been pending for 7 years now. (PTI)

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Producer Siva of Amma Creations, known for backing films such as Deiva Vaakku, Aravindhan, Saroja and Aravaan, thanked Vijay on X, writing in Tamil, “My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Joseph Vijay, for immediately releasing approximately ₹16 crore in subsidies for 224 films—a matter that had been pending for seven years—thereby bringing new hope and a fresh beginning to the lives of these 224 producers. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the Honourable Minister, Mr. @imrajmohan, for his dedicated and swift efforts in making this happen!”

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The producer called it a Diwali gift to those whose livelihoods depend on the film industry, adding, “This is not merely a subsidy; it is a Diwali gift for many families associated with the film industry! 90% of the beneficiaries are individuals who lost their livelihoods due to film production. There is no doubt that this support will spark a revival in their lives. On behalf of the 224 producers and their families, a million thanks! @CMOTamilnadu @TVKVijayHQ #TamilFilmIndustry #TVK.”

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224 film producers get ₹ 7 lakh each

{{^usCountry}} At an event held in Chepauk, Chennai, Minister Rajmohan distributed ₹15.68 crore as film subsidy from the Tamil Nadu government to producers of 224 films. Each producer was handed a cheque for ₹7 lakh. This move was intended to encourage Tamil films produced and released at low cost, as well as to tackle subjects beneficial to society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At an event held in Chepauk, Chennai, Minister Rajmohan distributed ₹15.68 crore as film subsidy from the Tamil Nadu government to producers of 224 films. Each producer was handed a cheque for ₹7 lakh. This move was intended to encourage Tamil films produced and released at low cost, as well as to tackle subjects beneficial to society. {{/usCountry}}

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Films produced between 2015 and 2022 were selected for the subsidy by a selection committee headed by retired justice SK Krishnan, according to ETV Bharat. Rajmohan reportedly said at the event that films such as Bharathiraja's Karuththamma (1994), which create awareness against social evils like female infanticide, are significant. He lauded producers who go beyond commercial objectives to make films on important subjects. The minister also stated that in the future, state awards for Tamil cinema will be given only on the basis of merit and honesty.