‘He may not know me’: Minister Rajmohan reacts to Vishal's criticism of Vijay over his post; gives Jana Nayagan update

Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act in Tamil Nadu, Rajmohan Arumugam, attended the launch of Romeo Pictures’ next film on Friday. He addressed the press about Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, the status of his final film, Jana Nayagan, and even Vishal’s criticism of Vijay over his film ministry post. Vishal recently criticised Vijay over his choice of cabinet, particularly the film ministry.

Rajmohan responds to Vishal’s criticism of Vijay over his post When Vijay announced his cabinet earlier this month, Vishal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to criticise Rajmohan's selection for the film ministry. When asked about it at the event, the minister calmly replied, “I will do my duty and work even for actor Vishal, who criticised the party for making me a cabinet minister. I will work to earn his trust and also make my chief minister proud. He may not know me, but I've watched his films, and I like him as an actor.”

Vishal had criticised Rajmohan’s selection, writing on X, “Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or grievances of our film industry which is actually bleeding and so many reforms to be made and give a ray of hope for the fraternity especially producers /production houses to someone who has lesser or no experience of wat is happening in our industry more than our CM who was and is part of the industry from grassroot level and being part of the fraternity for last 30 years.”

When will Jana Nayagan hit screens? Rajmohan was also asked to give an update on Jana Nayagan’s release, and the minister claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to grant a certificate. “The film can be released only after obtaining censor certification. If the censor certificate is granted, we can release it. The related work is also underway,” he said, adding, “This is not just about the film Jana Nayagan. We cannot do such things to any film for political reasons or any other reasons. It can only be released after all required certifications are properly and legally obtained. The work for that is currently in progress.”

Recently, fans were thrilled when they noticed the ticketing platform District marked Jana Nayagan’s release date as June 22, while BookMyShow also listed it as a June release. However, the filmmakers made no official announcement. The H Vinoth-directed film, which is touted to be Vijay’s last, was supposed to hit screens in January but was postponed due to issues with the CBFC. Five months later, the filmmakers still seem to be awaiting certification.