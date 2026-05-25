Tamil Nadu CM Vijay permits theatres to run 5 shows per day for new films in 1st week; fans thrilled for Jana Nayagan

Vijay released a note from his official CM X (formerly Twitter) handle to make the announcement. The press release written in Tamil read, “The film industry members met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. C. Joseph Vijay , on 16.5.2026 and presented various demands. Among them, they mainly demanded that all films be allowed to be screened in theatres across Tamil Nadu for five screenings per day.”

Tamil superstar and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay , has offered relief to new films releasing in the state. This comes days after his colleagues from the film industry put forth their ideas on how the situation in Kollywood can be improved, and how theatrical revenue, apart from OTT revenue, can be boosted. The CM-actor has now allowed theatres to run five shows per day for a film’s first week of release, apart from festivals and other occasions. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi requests ‘Vaathi’ TN CM Vijay for an OTT platform, to increase ticket prices: ‘Becoming difficult’ )

Under the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as per Condition 14-A, four screenings are permitted per day in all cinema halls of the state. During local festivals and public holidays, one special screening is permitted in addition to the four screenings. The permission is usually granted by the Licensing Officer/District Collector in the case of the district and by the Commissioner of Police in the case of Chennai city.

However, in light of the request, Vijay has allowed five screenings per day. “The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after considering the request made by the film industry, has amended the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu are allowed to screen five screenings daily for seven days from the date of release of newly released Tamil films and five screenings daily on local festivals and public holidays. Saturdays and Sundays,” reads the note, mentioning that producers don’t need to obtain permission from the government and licensing officer to do this.

This reduces the hassle of bookings opening late and uncertanity around timings of fiolm releases.