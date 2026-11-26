Actor Vijay Sethupathi's 2024 Tamil thriller Maharaja emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its gripping storyline and performances. While Vijay and Anurag Kashyap impressed audiences with their performances, newcomer Sachana Namidass also won acclaim for her role, which earned her her first National Award. Now, even Hollywood star Tom Hanks has been left impressed by her performance in the film.
Tom Hanks on Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recalled a conversation with Tom Hanks, who couldn't stop gushing about Maharaja. She said, "I recently met Tom Hanks at one of the LACMA galas earlier this year, and he asked me which three movies he should follow from India. I told him to watch Maharaja, and then I saw him again a few weeks later on November 7 at the second LACMA art and film gala. The first thing he said to me was, 'I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!"
Sachana essayed the role of Jothi, Maharaja's (Vijay Sethupathi) daughter, in the film. Her performance received critical acclaim and earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.{{/usCountry}}
Sachana essayed the role of Jothi, Maharaja's (Vijay Sethupathi) daughter, in the film. Her performance received critical acclaim and earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.{{/usCountry}}
In the same conversation, Vijay Sethupathi spoke about the Hollywood remake of Maharaja and said, "Baththa is beloved, and I love the film. Maharaja is going to be remade in Hollywood, and now I'm here to present an International Emmy Award. I told my producer that I'd love to play a role in the Hollywood remake of Maharaja. If they offer me a role, I’d gladly do it. Every day starts like a normal day, but we don't know how it is going to end up. I had so many surprises this year!"
The film is also set for two major developments. Maharaja 2 is in development, with Vijay Sethupathi confirming that director Nithilan Saminathan has narrated the sequel's story to him. The actor praised the filmmaker's writing and described the story as beautiful. Meanwhile, the film is also heading to Hollywood for an English-language remake. Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that a Hollywood agency had acquired the remake rights following the film's strong performance in China and on streaming platforms.
All about Maharaja
Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film also features Bollywood filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Sachana Namidass and Natty Subramaniam in pivotal roles.
The story revolves around Maharaja, a soft-spoken barber in Chennai who shares a close bond with his daughter, Jothi (Sachana Namidass). His seemingly ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he approaches the police to report that his dustbin, which he calls Lakshmi, has been stolen. The police initially find his complaint bizarre and struggle to understand why he is so desperate to retrieve it. However, as the investigation unfolds, the seemingly simple case takes several dark and unexpected turns. The film is available to stream on Netflix.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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