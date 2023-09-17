Trisha choses black, Keerthy Suresh walks SIIMA 2023 red carpet in pantsuit, Jonita Gandhi adds glam. See pics

The South Indian International Movie Awards 2023 (SIIMA) red carpet had a lot of glamour on its second day on Saturday. From Ponniyin Selvan actor Trisha to Keerthy Suresh in a pantsuit, the night was lit as the women from the South graced the event in their glamorous avatars. Rishab Shetty in a mundu and R Madhavan in blue shoes also made their presence felt on the red carpet. Also read: SIIMA 2023 winners: Ponniyin Selvan - I and Nna Thaan Case Kodu win big, R Madhavan takes major awards

R Madhavan, Keerthy Suresh, Jonita Gandhi and Trisha at SIIMA 2023 on Saturday.

Women add glamour on SIIMA day 2

Keerthy Suresh looked stunning in a blue suit and received the Best Actress Critics (Tamil) award for her performance in Saani Kaayidham. Trisha attended the awards event in a black and silver gown. She took home the major Popular Choice Best Actress (Tamil) award for her performance in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan I, which also starred Aishwarya Rai in the lead role.

Keerthy Suresh, Trisha Krishnan, Khuhbu Sundar and Jonita Gandhi at SIIMA event on Saturday.

Jonita Gandhi was a total delight on the red carpet as she arrived in a sleek off-shoulder thigh-high slit golden gown. She also took home the Best Playback Singer - Female (Tamil) award for Arabic Kuthu in Beast. Khushbu Sundar added more gold to the red carpet in a gold and silver saree.

Shriya Saran, R Madhavan, Shruti Haasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan at SIIMA on Saturday.

Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu, Rishab Shetty with wife and Shubra Aiyappa at SIIMA on Saturday.

More celebs on SIIMA 2023 day 2

R Madhavan graced the red carpet in a black jacket and matching trousers with blue shoes. He also won a few major awards for his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Shriya Saran chose a red-panelled gown with a train for her red-carpet appearance. Shruti Haasan wore a shimmery black jacket with a black saree as she presented an award on stage. Kalyani Priyadarshan looked glamorous in a red gown with a side slit as she took home the coveted Best Actress in a Leading Role (Malayalam) award for the film Bro Daddy.

Shubra Aiyappa attended the SIIMA event in a black saree with her hair tied in a bun. Lakshmi Manchu chose a unique outfit with feather details for the event. Rishab Shetty, who won several awards on day one of SIIMA, walked the red carpet in a black shirt and mundu on day 2. He was accompanied by his wife at the event. Mani Ratnam was also accompanied by his wife at the awards ceremony. Rana Daggubati too was spotted on the red carpet in a grey suit.

