Trisha vows to never work with Mansoor Ali again after his shocking comment on not getting to do 'rape scenes' in films

Trisha Krishnan has slammed her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan for speaking about her in a “vile and disgusting manner”. He had recently said that when he learnt that he was working with Trisha, he thought there would be a bedroom scene featuring the two of them but Trisha was not even shown to him on sets. Also read: When Trisha said she was not interested in acting, preferred modelling

Trisha has reacted to Mansoor Ali Khan's comments about her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan did not have any scene together in Leo. And in her note post Mansoor's comments, Trisha said that she will make sure to never work with him in her life.

Trisha's note

In response to Mansoor's video, Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trisha's tweet against Mansoor Ali Khan.

What Mansoor Ali Khan said about Trisha

As per an ANI report, Mansoor reportedly said during an interview, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Trisha opposite her Master co-star Vijay once again. It also starred Mansoor Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.

Chinmayi Sripaada slams Mansoor Ali Khan, others

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who often stands up for her industry colleagues, also slammed Mansoor by penning down a lengthy note.

She wrote on X, “The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along." She continued, "Robo Shankar said something about how he wanted to be allowed to touch the actress; the actress had no idea what was being said but if I remember until a journalist called him out, everyone else was smiling even if they felt comfortable enough to share displeasure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chinmayi went on to shared old incidents related to Mansoor. “Cool Suresh in some event with MAK ended up behaving badly with the co-host. He apologised and said yeah yeah I'll take responsibility it is not Mansoor's fault. But this behaviour has been normalized forever. I remember Radha Ravi calling 'villain' actors to rape more; naanga pannadha rape is one mega-stud-level dialogue they think. This was at an award event that happens around the 1st week of Jan. Almost everyone in the audience clapped. Just a few days after the Nirbhaya gangrape had happened and the nation split between 'Ladki itni der raat mein kya rahi thi (what was the girl doing so late at night)' and many young girls asking for safety.” She said she waited to see if anyone would call it out but no one did until she tweeted about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chinmayi continued, “Did anything happen after that? No. Because a huge chunk of people and their mindset is the same garbage. Mansoor Ali Khan will continue to get work, that's how it works. Just like how Radha Ravi continued to despite his verbal diarrhoea on so many audio launches. Some men take pride in being openly disgusting.”

She ended her note saying, “These people will never change, they live a looong time till they are 126 and keep spewing it till then. It is only when the creeps and rape apologists finally vanish, that the next generation will be better off, that is, if they haven't been brainwashed by then.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.