Vignesh Shivan says ‘it still hasn’t sunk in' as he opens up about welcoming twins with Nayanthara

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his wife Nayanthara welcomed their twin babies through surrogacy on October 9. Ever since he embraced fatherhood, Vignesh has been very active on social media and has been expressing his joy of becoming a father through several posts. In a new interview, he described it as a ‘surreal’ feeling for him. Also read: Vignesh Shivan says Nayanthara has changed post motherhood

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 9, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity. Among the guests who made it to their wedding were Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Four months after their wedding, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcome twin boys through surrogacy. Speaking to India Today on how much life has changed for him as a parent, he said, "It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after their wedding, the couple were spotted in Tirupati where they had gone to perform a special pooja. The couple received a legal notice for violating the rules of the temple as Nayanthara was spotted wearing footwear while walking inside the temple premises. Following the legal notice being sent to the couple, Vignesh issued an apology. Besides this, Vignesh and Nayanthara also landed in controversy after announcing about becoming parents with the help of surrogacy. The legality of the process was questioned as commercial surrogacy is not allowed in India anymore.

In Tamil films, Nayanthara was last seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. It was a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, Nayanthara starred as Kanmani Ganguly, who falls in love with Vijay Sethupathi’s character who is also loved by Samantha’s character at the same time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nayanthara will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan's directorial, Connect. It marks the filmmaker’s second outing with Nayanthara, after paranormal thriller Maya. It is produced by Vignesh Shivan. Connect is slated to release on December 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10