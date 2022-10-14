Vignesh Shivan shares another cryptic post amid surrogacy row after birth of his, Nayanthara's twins

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara are new parents. The couple recently announced that they had become parents to twin boys. And while they did not specify it, many assumed that they had welcomed their kids via surrogacy. Since then, there has been a minor controversy over this given that commercial surrogacy has been illegal in India since January. Amid all this, on Friday, Vignesh shared a rather cryptic post about choosing the right kind of people. Also read: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: Tamil Nadu government to conduct inquiry on surrogacy

Vignesh shared a post from Alpha Leaders containing some life gyan. The post read, “Choose people who will tell you want you need to hear even when it’s hard.” While Vignesh did not give any context for this post, many fans linked it to the current controversy around their surrogacy. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 was passed in December 2021 and came into effect on January 25, 2022. It has banned commercial surrogacy, only allowing for altruistic surrogacy.

Vignesh Shivan's post on Instagram Stories.

On Monday, during a press meet in Chennai, a journalist asked Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian if the couple who got married four months ago can conceive through surrogacy and whether there was a time restriction. As reported by The News Minute, the Minister replied that the Directorate of Medical Services will be directed to conduct an inquiry and seek an explanation.

This isn’t the first cryptic post from Vignesh since the development. On Tuesday, he shared a note on Instagram about being patient and grateful. The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories to share a note that read, "Pay attention to people that care. Who are always there. Who wants better for you. They're your people (sic)." Along with it, he wrote, "True that, again and again." Hours later, Vignesh took to Instagram Stories again to reshare a post, which read, "Everything comes to you in the right moment. Be patient. Be grateful (sic)."

After dating for several years, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got engaged in March 2021 in the presence of their family. The filmmaker and actor married in a dreamy wedding on June 9, which saw celebs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, AR Rahman and many others in attendance.

