Vignesh Shivn is back at Cannes Film Festival after four years, shares glimpses from event. See pics

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn is back at Cannes for the second time, four years after his maiden visit. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Vignesh shared glimpses from the Cannes International Film Festival. Vignesh posted a photo from the festival where he is representing his production company, Rowdy Pictures. (Also Read | Vignesh Shivn shares pics as he watches IPL match with Nayanthara in Chennai, Anirudh joins them)

Vignesh Shivn shared videos and pictures from the Cannes Film Festival.

Vignesh gave some glimpses from the opening day of the event. In the first clip, he gave a view of the city. He geo-tagged his location as La Bocca. In the next few clips and pictures, Vignesh gave views of the stage at the festival as he sat in the audience. The Cannes International Film Festival is taking place from May 16 to May 27.

In 2019, Vignesh had visited Cannes for the first time and he had a fanboy moment with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. He had called the meeting his best moment at Cannes and added that it made his trip a success. Quentin returned to the festival with his film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Currently, Vignesh is busy with work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with Pradeep Ranganathan. He recently confirmed that he’s not collaborating with actor Ajith Kumar on his next Tamil project. Earlier, Vignesh was signed as the director and was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni.

Speaking at a fans meet recently, Vignesh confirmed it and expressed his happiness. Vignesh had said, “I’m happy for Magizh Thirumeni for getting to work with Ajith sir. It’s a big breakthrough for him and I’m also going to enjoy this movie as a fan.”

When the project was announced last May, Vignesh took to Twitter to thank Ajith for the opportunity. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62. Words can’t explain the happiness (sic).”, he had tweeted.

As per the latest update, Vignesh is gearing up to commence his next directorial project with actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan. The project is said to be a romantic comedy which is rumoured to be titled LIC.

