Internet confused as Vijay's Jana Nayagan producer appointed as TN government's special representative at New Delhi

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed producer K Venkata Narayana as the Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi for a period of one year. Given that he’s the producer of Vijay’s yet-to-be-released final film, Jana Nayagan, the move has been questioned online.

K Venkata Narayana to be TN government’s liaison to Delhi

K Venkata Narayana produced Vijay's yet-to-be-released final film Jana Nayagan.

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A GO dated June 23, signed by the Chief Secretary of TN, M Sai Kumar, was leaked online on Friday. The order reads: “Sanction is accorded for the creation of a temporary post of Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi, for a period of one year with effect from the date, on which the appointee takes charge or till the need for it ceases, whichever is earlier. Thiru Venkata Narayana, K is appointed as Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi, in the post sanctioned in para 1 above. The terms and conditions on appointment of Thiru Venkata Narayana, K. as Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi will be issued separately.”

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{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to Jana Nayagan producer’s appointment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to Jana Nayagan producer’s appointment {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People were confused by Venkata’s appointment for the role, given that he’s based in Bengaluru, where he runs KVN Productions. “Compensation for Jana Nayagan leak?” questioned one X (formerly Twitter) user, reacting to the GO. “KVN's... you're the producer of Jana Nayagan, right...? This person is getting into politics too? Is that why you came along when going to meet the governor?? Or rather, what about Jana Nayagan...? What will happen to Jana Nayagan...? ??” questioned another. One even wrote, “Venkat Narayana was raised and based in Bengaluru. Though he speaks Telugu (mother tongue), Kannada, English and Tamil, the fact that he’s not based in Tamil Nadu means that, at best, he will try to be a fixer at a political level.” About Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People were confused by Venkata’s appointment for the role, given that he’s based in Bengaluru, where he runs KVN Productions. “Compensation for Jana Nayagan leak?” questioned one X (formerly Twitter) user, reacting to the GO. “KVN's... you're the producer of Jana Nayagan, right...? This person is getting into politics too? Is that why you came along when going to meet the governor?? Or rather, what about Jana Nayagan...? What will happen to Jana Nayagan...? ??” questioned another. One even wrote, “Venkat Narayana was raised and based in Bengaluru. Though he speaks Telugu (mother tongue), Kannada, English and Tamil, the fact that he’s not based in Tamil Nadu means that, at best, he will try to be a fixer at a political level.” About Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

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Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkata under KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Touted to be Vijay’s final film, it was supposed to hit screens for Pongal. However, the release was postponed indefinitely due to a delay in CBFC certification. The film was leaked online in April in HD, and numerous arrests were made in connection with the case. It is rumoured to be an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Balakrishna and Sreeleela in the lead roles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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