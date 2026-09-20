Vijay Sethupathi confirms Maharaja 2, wants to work in Maharaja's Hollywood remake with Matthew McConaughey

Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, made waves when it was released in 2024. Recently, it was announced that the film’s Hollywood remake rights have been sold, with Matthew McConaughey rumoured to be attached. While speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, Sethupathi expressed interest in acting in the remake. He also confirmed a remake.

Vijay Sethupathi on Hollywood remake and Maharaja 2

Vijay Sethupathi played the lead in Nithilan Saminathan's Maharaja.

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At the event, the host asked Sethupathi about the Hollywood remake of Maharaja, mentioning that it’s rumoured to star McConaughey. He did not deny the casting rumour. Instead, he revealed that a sequel was also in the works and said, “Nithilan is an excellent director, his writing sense is so good. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2, which was so beautiful. Initially, some people did not believe in the Maharaja, but I always did. However, I didn’t expect this.”

He then spoke about the Hollywood remake and said, “I recently called the producer and asked, sir, I have heard that it is being remade in Hollywood. Are the rumours true? I told him I’d act in it for free. Just give me a role in the film, and I’ll go there. It gives me such a great surprise and a sense of happiness. I’ve always wanted to act there, so I’m happy my film is going there. All credit for this goes to Nithilan. I love you da.”

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About Maharaja and its Hollywood remake

{{^usCountry}} Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. It stars Sethupathi, Anurag, Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam, Mamta Mohandas and others. The film tells the story of a father who files a complaint at the police station about a stolen dustbin named Lakshmi. It’s only later that the police realise that he’s approaching them over something far more serious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. It stars Sethupathi, Anurag, Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam, Mamta Mohandas and others. The film tells the story of a father who files a complaint at the police station about a stolen dustbin named Lakshmi. It’s only later that the police realise that he’s approaching them over something far more serious. {{/usCountry}}

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Maharaja was released in June 2024 and grossed ₹199.20 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk. It gained further popularity after its Netflix release. Recently, the producers of Maharaja confirmed the Hollywood remake on their social media. “A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio,” they wrote, making the news official.

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One of the film’s producers, Sudhan Sundaram, told TOI that Maharaja’s ₹91 crore success in China prompted an agency to approach them for remake rights. He also mentioned that an A-list star is lined up for the remake, which will go on floors by next year. When asked about McConaughey, he told the publication, “Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm.”