The 54th International Emmy Awards are being held on November 23 evening (November 24 morning India time) at the New York Hilton Midtown, with actor Michael Urie, known for Ugly Betty and Shrinking, hosting the star-studded evening. Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi has been announced as one of the presenters at the event, making him the lone Indian at the awards this year.

Vijay Sethupathi to present at 54th International Emmys

Vijay Sethupathi at 54th International Emmy Awards. more less

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On Tuesday, Vijay was announced as one of the presenters at television's biggest global awards event. The actor also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet. For the occasion, Vijay opted for a black tailored suit featuring statement gold embroidery, giving it a formal yet dramatic red-carpet look. Apart from Vijay, the other presenters include Lauren Chan, Sophie Charlotte, David Ajala, Max von der Groeben, José Díaz-Balart, Celia Imrie, James Monroe Iglehart, Gus Kenworthy, Ulah Pate, Jay Pharoah, Rita Pereira, Andrea Riseborough, Keri Russell, Andrea Savage, Mark Tallman, David Zaslav, Constance Zimmer and Robbie G.K.

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{{^usCountry}} Producer Kavita Gupta, who is also a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, played an important role in bringing the Maharaja star to the event. She had also helped comedian Vir Das host the International Emmy Awards in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Producer Kavita Gupta, who is also a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, played an important role in bringing the Maharaja star to the event. She had also helped comedian Vir Das host the International Emmy Awards in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Before Vijay Sethupathi, Aashka Goradia was a presenter in 2009, Simone Singh presented an award at the 2010 ceremony, and Prerna Wanvari presented an award in the Arts Programming category in 2012.

The ceremony is set to honour television shows and performances from 22 countries across 16 categories. Vir Das is nominated in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. This is his third nomination at the awards, following For India in 2021 and Landing in 2023.

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India's second nomination is in the Drama Series category for Real Kashmir Football Club. The SonyLIV show stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

About Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming work

Vijay was last seen in a cameo appearance in Jailer 2. He is now awaiting the release of his action thriller Train. Helmed by Mysskin, the Tamil film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations. It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nassar in the lead roles, along with Shruti Haasan, Ira Dayanand, Preethy Karan, Narain Ram and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Apart from this, he also has Inji Vellam in the pipeline. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role, along with Chaithra J Achar in a key role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 29.