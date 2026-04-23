Vijay's mom can't stop gushing as she watches son on TV after voting in election; cousin sister celebrates with kolam

Actor Vijay has forayed into politics for the first time with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, and it looks like his family couldn’t be prouder. His cousin sister, Pallavi Surendar, took to Instagram to post inside pictures and videos of the family celebrating on election day after voting. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan's 1st post after voting in Tamil Nadu election has Vijay's Ghilli hint; fans joke ‘Anni on fire’)

Vijay’s mom can’t stop gushing, sister celebrates with whistle kolum

Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar was all smiles as she watched her son on TV.

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Pallavi took to Instagram on Thursday and posted pictures with the caption: Jananayaga kadamai (democratic duty). The pictures show her posing for photos with Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba. She also posted pictures of her bundled up in the car with them as they headed to the polling station, and another of her and Shoba showing off their inked fingers, with a massive picture of Vijay and his mother in the background.

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{{^usCountry}} Pallavi also posted a video with the caption: “Did my part today. Because every vote matters. Proud to stand for democracy.” The video features more snapshots of the family posing for pictures and celebrating election day at home after voting. A portion of it shows them all gathering in the hall to watch TV, which shows Vijay heading to vote. Shoba can’t seem to stop gushing as she watches her son on TV with a large smile on her face. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pallavi also posted a video with the caption: “Did my part today. Because every vote matters. Proud to stand for democracy.” The video features more snapshots of the family posing for pictures and celebrating election day at home after voting. A portion of it shows them all gathering in the hall to watch TV, which shows Vijay heading to vote. Shoba can’t seem to stop gushing as she watches her son on TV with a large smile on her face. {{/usCountry}}

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Pallavi also took to her Instagram stories to show the different TVK- and Vijay-themed kolams (rangolis) dotted around the house in the party’s colours of yellow and red.

Vijay and TVK-themed kolams were drawn on election day.

Vijay’s foray into politics

Vijay is at the top of his game in Kollywood even as he decides to foray into politics. The actor has repeatedly mentioned in his campaign that he is leaving behind a luxurious life to serve people. He formed the TVK party in 2024 and announced that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He also surprised many by not forming an alliance with any regional or central party, instead contesting independently.

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Vijay extensively campaigned in various constituencies in Tamil Nadu and has chosen to stand as a candidate for Tiruchi East and Perumbur. He received a massive turnout for his rallies and road shows for months now, despite the stampede at Karur that left 41 dead and hundreds injured. Numerous Kollywood celebs turned up at polling booths on Thursday to cast their votes for their preferred candidates. Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vijay, posted a song from their hit film Ghilli while posing with an inked finger.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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