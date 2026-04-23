Vijay's mom can't stop gushing as she watches son on TV after voting in election; cousin sister celebrates with kolam
Vijay's cousin sister posted inside pictures and videos to show how the family was celebrating his foray into politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Actor Vijay has forayed into politics for the first time with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, and it looks like his family couldn’t be prouder. His cousin sister, Pallavi Surendar, took to Instagram to post inside pictures and videos of the family celebrating on election day after voting. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan's 1st post after voting in Tamil Nadu election has Vijay's Ghilli hint; fans joke ‘Anni on fire’)
Vijay’s mom can’t stop gushing, sister celebrates with whistle kolum
Pallavi took to Instagram on Thursday and posted pictures with the caption: Jananayaga kadamai (democratic duty). The pictures show her posing for photos with Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba. She also posted pictures of her bundled up in the car with them as they headed to the polling station, and another of her and Shoba showing off their inked fingers, with a massive picture of Vijay and his mother in the background.
Pallavi also posted a video with the caption: “Did my part today. Because every vote matters. Proud to stand for democracy.” The video features more snapshots of the family posing for pictures and celebrating election day at home after voting. A portion of it shows them all gathering in the hall to watch TV, which shows Vijay heading to vote. Shoba can’t seem to stop gushing as she watches her son on TV with a large smile on her face.{{/usCountry}}
Pallavi also posted a video with the caption: “Did my part today. Because every vote matters. Proud to stand for democracy.” The video features more snapshots of the family posing for pictures and celebrating election day at home after voting. A portion of it shows them all gathering in the hall to watch TV, which shows Vijay heading to vote. Shoba can’t seem to stop gushing as she watches her son on TV with a large smile on her face.{{/usCountry}}
Pallavi also took to her Instagram stories to show the different TVK- and Vijay-themed kolams (rangolis) dotted around the house in the party’s colours of yellow and red.
Vijay’s foray into politics
Vijay is at the top of his game in Kollywood even as he decides to foray into politics. The actor has repeatedly mentioned in his campaign that he is leaving behind a luxurious life to serve people. He formed the TVK party in 2024 and announced that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He also surprised many by not forming an alliance with any regional or central party, instead contesting independently.
Vijay extensively campaigned in various constituencies in Tamil Nadu and has chosen to stand as a candidate for Tiruchi East and Perumbur. He received a massive turnout for his rallies and road shows for months now, despite the stampede at Karur that left 41 dead and hundreds injured. Numerous Kollywood celebs turned up at polling booths on Thursday to cast their votes for their preferred candidates. Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vijay, posted a song from their hit film Ghilli while posing with an inked finger.
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