Vijay’s new Tamil film titled Beast, first-look poster unveiled on the eve of his birthday

A new film Beast, starring Tamil actor Vijay, was announced on the eve of his birthday on June 22. See the first-look poster here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film has been titled Beast; it was announced by its makers on Monday on the eve of the star’s birthday. The project will mark the maiden collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Nelson Dilip Kumar.

The first look poster was shared by the film’s makers Sun Pictures on Twitter.

While Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music, Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady. The project went on the floors earlier this year and the team even completed shooting the first schedule in Georgia.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Vijay plays a special agent in the movie. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year during the Pongal festival.

Director Nelson rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. He currently awaits the release of Tamil action comedy Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Vijay was last seen on screen in Tamil action-drama Master, in which he played a college professor with a drinking issue The film, which grossed over 200 crore at the box-office, saw him join hands with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time.

Master hit the screens earlier this year for the Pongal festival. It was the first mainstream Tamil release since the pandemic struck the country.

