Vikram box office day 2: Kamal Haasan’s film crosses 100 cr worldwide, is 3rd film in his career to hit this mark

Kamal Haasan’s latest release Vikram, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya in key roles, is setting the cash registers on fire. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has turned out to be a blockbuster as the film has breached the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in just two days since its release. It has also become the third ₹100 crore grosser in Kamal Haasan’s career after Dasavatharam and Vishwaroopam. Also read: Vikram review: Kamal Haasan’sglorious comeback lays the groundwork for Tamil cinema’s most ambitious franchise

Vikram, which was dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad which used to work for the Indian government.

Ramesh Bala shared the worldwide box office collection of Vikram.

As per industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Vikram has entered the ₹100 crore club in just two days. “In 2 days, #Vikram crosses the ₹ 100 Cr Mark at the WW Box Office. Phenomenal (sic),” Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh Bala also added that actor Rajinikanth watched Vikram and called Kamal Haasan to share how much he enjoyed the film. He also congratulated director Lokesh for the project.

Vikram, which stars Suriya in a cameo, sets up the stage for a franchise in the making. Going by some crucial moments in the movie, Suriya could be playing the antagonist in Karthi’s Kaithi 2 and the next part in the Vikram franchise.

The Hindustan Times review of Vikram read: “A self-confessed Kamal Haasan fan, Lokesh not only paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘guru’, with Vikram – a sequel of sorts to Kamal’s 1986 film of the same name – he teased the beginning of a franchise; one that could keep Kamal active for years to come. Vikram allows Kamal to have fun, and he’s helped by Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, who make their presence felt with strong performances.”

