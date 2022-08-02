Vikram trends on Twitter after posing for picture with Gautham Menon. Here's why

Filmmaker Gautham Menon’s Tamil spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram has been in the making for a very long time. The project marks the maiden collaboration between Gautham and actor Vikram. Amid rumours that the project has been shelved, Gautham’s latest Instagram post featuring a picture with Vikram has got fans excited as they feel the project is finally back on track. They even made Vikram trend on TWitt Also Read: Dhruva Natchathiram: Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa replaces Santhana Krishnan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film was announced in 2017 and most of the shoot has already been completed. As per reliable sources, close to a month of shooting is still pending and it is expected to be wrapped up soon.

Tipped to be the biggest film in Gautham Menon’s career, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies. Actor-filmmaker R. Parthiban features in a pivotal role. In his Instagram post, sharing a latest picture with Vikram, Gautham wrote: “The stars will assign.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the comments section, several fans said that the long-awaited update about the status of Dhruva Natchathiram is finally here. One fan wrote: “Dhruva Natchathiram is back.” Another one said, “I'm sensing a good news here." One excited fan said, “Dhruva Natchathiram...just can't wait anymore."

Nearly two years ago, it was announced that the film will be released as a trilogy. The film, which stars Vikram in the role of an international spy, will be made as a trilogy and each part will be released over next three years.

Meanwhile, Vikram is currently looking forward to two releases this year. He has Ajay Gnanamuthu’s long-delayed Cobra and Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. While Cobra hits the screens on August 11, Ponniyin Selvan will release on September 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikram will also be joining hands with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith for a film. Producer Gnanavel Raja has revealed in his recent interview that his next project with Vikram will be made on a massive scale. It could very well be India’s biggest 3D film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.