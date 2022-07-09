Vikram did not suffer heart attack, says son Dhruv Vikram: ‘We are pained to hear such rumours’

Actor Vikram was hospitalised in Chennai on Friday. His son, Dhruv Vikram reacted to reports that said the actor had suffered a heart attack. He said his father complained of ‘mild chest discomfort’ and was likely to be discharged from hospital in a day. Dhruv, who is also an actor, criticised ‘false rumours’ that the actor had to be rushed to hospital ahead of the teaser launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I as he suffered a heart attack. Read more: Vikram admitted to hospital ahead of Ponniyin Selvan teaser release

On Friday, Dhruv took to Instagram Stories to address various reports that said Vikram had a heart attack, and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. In his statement, Dhruv said his father was undergoing treatment and his health should be better soon. He also shared how rumours about Vikram's health affected the family.

Dhruv Vikram shared an update on father Vikram's health.

“Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa (father) had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect,” Dhruv wrote.

While sharing an update on his father’s health, Dhruv also requested people to give the family the privacy they need at this time. “That being said, we request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

Vikram was hospitalised on Friday, hours before the actor was supposed to attend the teaser launch event of his upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I in Chennai. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the period film is schedule to release in theatres on September 30, and also stars Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha.

