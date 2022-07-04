Vishal hurts leg during shoot for Tamil film Laththi months after hand injury

Actor Vishal, who is currently busy filming the final schedule of upcoming Tamil film Laththi, injured his leg while filming an intense action sequence. The crew was filming the climax action episode when Vishal suffered an injury and the shoot was subsequently cancelled. This is the second time that Vishal has suffered an injury on the sets of Laththi, in which he plays a police officer. Also read: Kannada actor Diganth Manchale suffers spinal injury in Goa, airlifted to Bengaluru; father-in-law says surgery likely

In a picture that has surfaced on social media, Vishal can be seen surrounded by the crew as he’s seated on the ground holding his leg. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein is supervising the climax action sequence in the movie.

Vishal hurt his leg while shooting for Laththi.

In February, Vishal suffered multiple hairline fractures on his hand and finger while shooting an action sequence for Laththi. He took a month-long break to recover and joined the sets back in March to commence shooting again.

He took to Twitter to announce his return to the sets of the project after recovering from his injuries in March this year. “I'm BACK! after a few weeks of rejuvenation in Kerala. Thanks to Guru Kripa Ayurvedic treatment centre, Peringode. Now all set for tomorrow and ready to be back in action for the final schedule of #Laththi in Hyderabad. GB,” he posted.

Produced by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, Laththi is directed by A Vinod Kumar. It has Sam CS doing the music and M Balasubramaniem handling the cinematography.

Vishal also has Tamil investigative thriller Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline. The film was originally supposed to be directed by Mysskin, who exited the project after shooting the first schedule in London. Following Mysskin’s exit, Vishal took over the directorial reins of the project, which also stars Prasanna in a key role.

