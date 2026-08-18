Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju film grosses 150 crore

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Venky Atluri’s age-gap romance, Vishwanath & Sons, was released in theatres last Friday. The film starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju opened to good reviews and has since grossed ₹150 crore worldwide. It managed to gross the ₹100 crore mark in two days, according to the filmmakers.

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Suriya plays the lead in Venky Atluri film.

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On Tuesday, Vishwanath & Sons’ production house, Sithara Entertainments, announced that the film grossed ₹150 crore worldwide in four days. “That's Sanjay Vishwanath & His Glory. AIMED & HIT the bullseye with 150Cr+ Worldwide Gross in just 4 days,” they wrote, making the announcement. They had also announced that the film grossed ₹100 crore worldwide even before its first weekend.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹65.95 crore net in India in four days. Adding the ₹45 crore in overseas gross to the ₹76.27 crore domestic gross, the film has collected ₹121.27 crore so far. If we go by the production house’s figures, the new film has outperformed Suriya’s recent hit Karuppu, which collected ₹141 crore worldwide in four days. It remains to be seen if it outpaces its ₹300 crore lifetime haul, the highest in Suriya’s career. About Vishwanath & Sons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹65.95 crore net in India in four days. Adding the ₹45 crore in overseas gross to the ₹76.27 crore domestic gross, the film has collected ₹121.27 crore so far. If we go by the production house’s figures, the new film has outperformed Suriya’s recent hit Karuppu, which collected ₹141 crore worldwide in four days. It remains to be seen if it outpaces its ₹300 crore lifetime haul, the highest in Suriya’s career. About Vishwanath & Sons {{/usCountry}}

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Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments. It was released in theatres in Tamil and Telugu. It stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles, apart from Suriya and Mamitha.

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It tells the story of Sanjay Vishwanath, an industrialist and Olympic medal-winning pistol shooter, who has a baby via a surrogate in the US to placate his mother. When the baby has a medical emergency, he reaches out to the young surrogate. He ends up with more than what he bargained for when she falls for him, despite their 20-year age gap.

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“With Vishwanath & Sons, Venky is smart enough to answer most of the questions that pop through your head while watching the film. He delivers a comedy-drama that’s self-aware in places and blind to its own trappings in others. Think of the film as something similar to Jean Webster’s novel Daddy-Long-Legs. Except Venky is aware that this is not 1912, so he’s careful about how he lets Sanjay and Maddy’s relationship unravel,” reads HT’s review of the film.

The film’s team celebrated its ₹150 crore success in Chennai on Tuesday.