When Ramya Krishnan called Kangana one of the finest actors of the country: I love her for being gutsy

Actors Ramya Krishnan and Kangana Ranaut have one thing in common. Both of them recently got the opportunity to play late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and they portrayed the character to the best of their capacity. In one of her interviews, Ramya had referred to Kangana as one of the finest actors in the country among the younger lot. Also Read: Ramya Krishnan makes grand entry on Dance Ikon, her OTT debut as judge; Baahubali fans cheer for 'Rajamatha'. Watch

While Kangana played Jayalalithaa in her biopic film Thalaivii, Ramya was seen playing the same character in the web series Queen.

During the promotions of the first season of Queen, Ramya was asked about Kangana playing J. Jayalalithaa in the film Thalaivii. “I think among the younger lot Kangana is one of the finest actors in the country. I’m sure she is capable of delivering and I love her for being gutsy and forthright,” she told Firstpost.

Thalaivii was directed by Vijay and it was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi. The film also starred Arvind Swami in a key role.

Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired from former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor Jayalalithaa. The show categorizes Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

Ramya recently began shooting for the second season of the series. Sharing two pictures from the sets, donning the look of her character from Queen, Ramya wrote: “Yes yes (sic).” She followed it up with praying emoji.

A production of MX Player, the series is being jointly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari fame. Before the release of the first season, Gautham had mentioned in a media interaction that he wasn’t sure if Ramya Krishnan would be interested to be part of the project.

