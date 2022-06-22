When Vijay revealed why he did not give interviews for almost 10 years: ‘I wanted to be careful'

Tamil actor Vijay has been basking in the success of his film Beast, which was released in April. In the same month, the actor gave an interview for the first time in 10 years. During the interaction, he revealed why he decided not to give interviews anymore. On Wednesday, Vijay turned 48. Also Read: Retired IAF pilots mock Vijay's airplane scene from Beast: 'All logic has gone down the drain'. Watch

During an interview with Sun TV, Vijay was asked why he does not like giving interviews. He replied by recalling a magazine interview that he gave 10 years ago. When the magazine published his interview, Vijay said his answers that were printed were completely different from what he had said. "In the last interview, I spoke something which turned out to be harsh. So, I wanted to be careful since then. Even my friends and closed ones questioned me asking why my answers were arrogant and said that they couldn’t see me in that interview. I was not happy. Even my family members asked why I had spoken so arrogantly," Vijay said.

He added, "I explained to them that what was written were completely different from what I said and they understood me. But I couldn’t give the same explanation to each and every one. So I decided to remain silent and 10 years went past. Now, I thought why shouldn’t I appear in an interview and decided to do this."

Back in 2013, after he gave an interview for a Tamil magazine, Vijay shared the pictures of his quotes on Twitter and called out the magazine for not printing what he said. "What is the point in giving an interview when they make up their own answers." The photo showed the magazine quoting Vijay’s statement on his 'star value', ‘market value’ and 'no directors waiting for his call sheet'.

Vijay was last seen in Beast, in which he played a R&AW officer on a rescue mission to save people in a hijacked mall. Beast, a Die-Hard inspired thriller, released in cinemas on April 13, and went on to gross over ₹200 crore at the box-office, despite garnering mostly mixed and negative reviews.

Vijay is shooting for his upcoming project Varisu with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. In May, Vijay and Vamshi paid a visit to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The film was tentatively called Thalapathy 66. The film's first look was unveiled on Tuesday.

With Varisu, Vijay will mark his Telugu debut. The project also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Shaam and Srikanth among others. The film is scheduled to release later in 2022. Upon completion of this project, Vijay will reunite with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a new project.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.