Where is Mamitha Baiju's name on Vishwanath and Sons film poster? Sanam Shetty calls out makers of Suriya's film

The makers of the upcoming Tamil film Vishwanath and Sons released the first song from the music album, titled Pattampoochi. It featured Suriya and Mamitha Baiju. But the song poster did not mention Mamitha's name on it, which has now been flagged by actor Sanam Shetty.

Mamitha's name missing in poster

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the new song from the film, titled Pattampoochi.

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Sanam took to her X account and reposted Mamitha's X post about the new song. She took note of the fact that Mamitha's name was not mentioned in the poster, but the names of the male lead Suriya, music director GV Prakash Kumar, director Venky Atluri and producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya were there.

In the caption, she wrote, “What is stopping the makers to mention Lead Heroine's name on the poster? All other main names are mentioned except hers! This is unfair and high time we change this trend! @_mamithabaiju has earned her name that's why she is cast in such a big film! But even if she was a newbie the heroine rightfully deserves to get equal credits everywhere. Cinema Industry needs to evolve...one change at a time!”

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What is stopping the makers to mention Lead Heroine's name on the poster?

All other main names are mentioned except hers!

This is unfair and high time we change this trend!@_mamithabaiju has earned her name that's why she is cast in such a big film!

But even if she was a… https://t.co/LcUnu8mWna — Sanam Shetty (@ungalsanam) June 19, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, another X user questioned her why she used the poster of a Suriya film to target the issue and not see how the same standards are used everywhere in the industry. Sanam responded to this and wrote, “Someone has to question at some point! We can't change the past but I hope to see a positive change in our film culture going forward! This is definitely not a clash of JN vs VAS !” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, another X user questioned her why she used the poster of a Suriya film to target the issue and not see how the same standards are used everywhere in the industry. Sanam responded to this and wrote, “Someone has to question at some point! We can't change the past but I hope to see a positive change in our film culture going forward! This is definitely not a clash of JN vs VAS !” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “I have met @Suriya_offl sir and I have immense respect for him as an actor and as a socially responsible human. My question has nothing to do with him personally… And I'm not being partial to @actorvijay sir either ...although I'm his fan. I'm asking everyone and the industry as a whole. This is a general Film culture which we have normalised/overlooked for so long ...not just in Tamil or Telugu Cinema… but nationwide!”

She concluded, “My point is simple. If the heroine is important in the script and if her presence is used to promote the film then she deserves to get mentioned in posters! Whether she has market value or not is irrelevant for poster credits! Cinema evolves with us. It's all about equality and respect.”

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The makers of the film have not responded to the matter so far.

About Vishwanath and Sons

The film revolves around Suriya's character Sanjay Vishwanath. He is a pistol-shooting champion in his 40s, now planning a proper comeback. When a free-spirited and young woman in her 20s named Maddy (Mamitha) enters his life, Sanjay becomes a mentor figure to her.

However, things change when Maddy falls in love with Sanjay, to his dismay. She says their 20-year age gap does not bother her, but he says it does. He tells her, “At the snap of your fingers, many boys in your age group will come running after you." In response, Maddy snaps her fingers twice and says, “I can snap many more times; why don’t you fall for me? That’s what I want.” The teaser then ends with Sanjay carrying a toddler.

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The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. It is set to release in theatres on August 14.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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