‘A leader admired by all Telugu people’: Chiranjeev pens heartfelt birthday wish for younger brother Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan turned 55 on September 2, with wishes pouring in from friends, fans, political leaders and members of the film fraternity. But one message that stood out was from his elder brother, Chiranjeevi. Sharing a few pictures with Pawan, the megastar looked back at the person he has known since childhood and spoke about his brother’s dedication, values and journey into public service.

Chiranjeevi recalls Pawan Kalyan’s qualities

Chiranjeevi’s emotional message for Pawan Kalyan on 55th birthday: ‘I am very happy and proud’.

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In his birthday post on X, Chiranjeevi spoke about Pawan Kalyan’s nature and the sense of responsibility he has always carried. He described his younger brother as someone who dreams big but remains deeply committed to the people around him.

“Kalyan Babu is a dreamer.. I have seen in my Kalyan Babu since childhood a love full of commitment, a determination with responsibility, and a sincere desire to do good for the people,” Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu. “He is completely engaged in every work he does and takes every step with the desire to do good to ten people.”

Chiranjeevi also pointed out that Pawan's affection is not limited to his family. He said the actor-turned-politician extends the same warmth and care to those who have placed their faith in him. “As much as he loves our family, he shows the same love and affection to the people who trust him,” Chiranjeevi said.

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He praises Pawan Kalyan’s work in government

{{^usCountry}} The megastar also spoke about Pawan Kalyan's work after taking charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. He highlighted his efforts in areas including village development, tribal welfare, environmental protection and access to basic facilities. “After taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister, he is making his mark in governance by working with dedication for the development of villages, the upliftment of tribal areas, environmental protection, and the provision of basic needs of the people,” Chiranjeevi wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The megastar also spoke about Pawan Kalyan's work after taking charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. He highlighted his efforts in areas including village development, tribal welfare, environmental protection and access to basic facilities. “After taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister, he is making his mark in governance by working with dedication for the development of villages, the upliftment of tribal areas, environmental protection, and the provision of basic needs of the people,” Chiranjeevi wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said that seeing his brother address long-standing issues and take development to areas that are often overlooked has made him proud. “The way he is showing permanent solutions to many problems that have not been solved for years and taking development to remote areas also makes me very happy and proud,” he added.

Chiranjeevi also mentioned Pawan's relationship with the people of Pithapuram, who elected him as their representative. He said Pawan continues to treat them with the closeness of family rather than simply viewing them through the lens of his political role. “He stands by the people of Pithapuram, who made him a winner, not as a public representative, but as a family member,” Chiranjeevi noted.

Chiranjeevi’s birthday wish for his brother

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Ending his message on an emotional note, Chiranjeevi prayed for Pawan's health, long life and continued success in public service. He also invoked their family deity, Lord Anjaneya Swamy, while wishing his brother strength for the journey ahead.

“I wish Kalyan Babu, who considers the hardships of the people as his own hardships, success in every step he takes to achieve his future goals as a leader admired by all the Telugu people. Praying to our beloved Sri Anjaneyaswamy that he may live a full hundred years with good health and return to public service with more strength.. Heartiest birthday greetings to our Kalyan Babu. Big brother Chiranjeevi,” he concluded.

Anna Konidala shares a special birthday message

Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Konidala, also marked the occasion with a personal message on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the couple, she wrote, “Celebrating you today. You are in so many hearts, thoughts and prayers - a beautiful reflection of how many lives you have touched and how much you have given to others. Happy Birthday!”

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Pawan Kalyan's work

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan has an exciting slate of films ahead. He will next be seen in PSPK32, directed by Surender Reddy and backed by producer Ram Talluri, with Vakkantham Vamsi writing the story. He is also gearing up for OG 2, which is being directed by Sujeeth.