Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy celebrate actor's birthday with European holiday with friends. See pics

Actor Allu Arjun, who recently turned 40, celebrated his birthday with wife Smeha Reddy and close friends on a European holiday. Pictures from their trip have been doing the rounds on social media over the last few days. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha has shared pictures from the vacation on her Instagram account. Also read: When Allu Arjun spoke about 'dignified' wife Sneha Reddy: 'Even at 2 AM in the club, there's nothing obscene about her'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sneha took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures from the trip and their celebrations in Europe. She also shared pictures posted by other friends on her Stories. The pictures showed the couple and their friends partying. Arjun and wife Sneha left on their holiday a week ago. They were joined by some of their close friends. The actor celebrated his birthday on April 8.

A picture of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy with friends in Europe, shared by one of their friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the couple returned from their holiday and were spotted at the Hyderabad Airport. Pictures and videos from the airport have surfaced on social media, shared by paparazzi and fan clubs of the actor.

Arjun was recently seen in Telugu film Pushpa, which grossed over Rs. 300 crore at the box-office. In Pushpa, Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver-turned-sandalwood smuggler. The film minted over Rs. 100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It marked the first time for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

The producers of the film have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. Before the release of the film, Arjun had said that working on Pushpa was equivalent to doing four films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.