Allu Arjun gets temporary relief from Andhra Pradesh High Court over alleged election code violation in Nandyal

Actor Allu Arjun recently moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court to quash a police case against him for election code violation in Nandyal during the 2024 elections. The police registered a case based on the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for holding a rally. The HC directed police on Friday not to take any action against the actor till November 6, according to a report by Times Now. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule producers weigh in on rumoured political rift in Allu Arjun's family: ‘We met Pawan Kalyan and…’) Allu Arjun's visit to Nandyal has been mired in controversy since day 1.

HC grants Allu Arjun temporary relief

Arjun filed a petition in court seeking to have the police case filed against him while he was visiting former MLA Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy ahead of the 2024 elections quashed. Arjun’s counsel, Y Nagi Reddy, reportedly told the court that the actor’s visit to Nandyal was a personal affair, arguing that it had nothing to do with politics.

It was also argued that the actor cannot be held liable for the crowd gathered outside Silpa’s residence. Arjun’s counsel also reportedly argued that there should not be a question of whether he violated the model code of conduct when he’s not affiliated with any political party. After hearing the plea, the HC issued orders directing the police to refrain from taking any action against him until further notice. The court will give its judgement on November 6.

Arjun’s controversial Nandyal visit

The police had filed a case for violating Section 144 and Police Act 30 when Arjun visited Nandyal ahead of the Assembly elections in the constituency. A large crowd gathered to greet them. It was alleged that the actor visited the region without prior permission, and the congregation violated the code of conduct.

Even on a personal level, the move proved costly for Arjun as his uncle, actor-Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan’s fans, did not take it kindly. They presumed it meant he supported the YSR Congress, political rival to his uncle's Jana Sena Party. Since then, there have been rumours of a rift within the family, despite Arjun putting out a statement claiming he ‘remains neutral’.

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released in theatres on December 5. Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was a massive hit, so expectations are high for the sequel.