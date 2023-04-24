Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza attend Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s baby shower in Hyderabad. See pics

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who are gearing up to be the new parents-to-be in town, had a baby shower hosted by their friends in Hyderabad over the weekend. The private event was attended by family members and close friends. Among the guests, pictures of Allu Arjun and Sania Mirza have surfaced on social media. (Also read: Ram Charan and Upasana are due in July; she reveals, ‘I will be using insurance for my child birth’)

The friends of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela hosted a baby shower for the couple.

Upasana is currently in her seventh month of pregnancy. A grand baby shower was organized for her by family members and close friends.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo with Upasana and shared a sweet wish for her. Sharing a picture from the baby shower, Allu Arjun wrote, "Soo happy for my Sweetesttt Upsi @Upasanakaminenikonidela (sic)," with a heart emoji.

Allu Arjun shared a photo with Upasana.

In her Instagram stories, Upasana shared a series of pictures with her friends from the event. Sania Mirza was also in attendance.

Upasana shared photos of her close friends who attended the baby shower.

In one story, Upasana shared a picture with her mother and mother-in-law. She can be seen wearing a blue dress.

Upasana poses with her mother and mother-in-law.

Recently, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana opened up on late pregnancy and explained how she didn’t fall for societal pressure. “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves,” She said.

She further added, "It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

She had also clarified that she will deliver the baby in India. After Ram Charan's appearance on popular news show Good Morning America, rumours made the rounds that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the US.

