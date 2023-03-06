Allu Arjun talks about Sandeep Reddy Vanga, shares post about their project: 'Hopefully, we give a memorable film'

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently busy with the shoot of the second part of the Pushpa franchise, has signed his next project. Arjun, who will team up with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new yet-untitled project, is hopeful that their maiden collaboration will result in a memorable film. (Also Read | Allu Arjun grooves to Pushpa song O Antava as he joins DJ Martin Garrix on stage at Hyderabad show, crowd goes wild)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the announcement of the project, Arjun took to Twitter to share his excitement over the project. “Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now. @imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me. Hopefully, we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time,” Arjun tweeted.

He also wrote, “Thank you #BhushanKumar ji & @TSeries for making this magic happen. #KrishanKumar @VangaPranay @VangaPictures #ShivChanana." Sandeep also wrote, “I'm glad finally the wait is over.” Reacting to the development, a fan tweeted, “Bro really Sandeep Reddy Vanga I am just imagining that the magic. Direction of Vanga sir and star performance of Allu sir are making awards, wanted to know the project quick."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T Series. Currently, Sandeep is busy with the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. This project will commence after Sandeep completes his next film titled Spirit with Prabhas.

Arjun recently completed shooting a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam where the team filmed the introduction song. Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who plays the prime antagonist. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character of Srivalli, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase 'Thaggedhe Le'. He recently introduced the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10