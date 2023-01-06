Allu Arjun twins with wife Sneha Reddy at producer Dil Raju's granddaughter's birthday in Hyderabad. See pics

Producer Dil Raju on Thursday threw a lavish birthday party for his granddaughter in Hyderabad. The grand function was attended by many celebrities from the Telugu film industry, including Allu Arjun, who was joined by his wife Sneha Reddy. In pictures and video clips that have surfaced on social media, Arjun can be seen twinning in black with Sneha. Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana host annual Christmas party with cousins Allu Arjun, Varun Tej

Arjun wore a black shirt with rolled up sleeves and grey trousers, while his wife wore a dress. In the video, Dil Raju can be seen welcoming Arjun with a hug. Fans also noticed Allu Arjun's ponytail in the clip. Many fans tweeted images of the actor and Sneha, and praised their matching outfits and style. A fan wrote, “You are the best.”

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Pushpa: The Rise. The film featured Arjun in the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Pushpa, despite opening to mixed response from the audiences and critics alike, has managed to mint big numbers at the ticket window. Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

Meanwhile, shoot for the second part of Pushpa is expected to commence later this month. The project went on the floors last September with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Last year, Allu Arjun gave fans an exciting update about Pushpa 2. Arjun went on to introduce the new catchphrase – 'Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ – for the second part and said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

