Allu Arjun's team calls reports of his rumoured political entry ‘false and baseless’

Allu Arjun is in no hurry to enter politics anytime soon; his team clarified after reports of him meeting a political strategist did the rounds. On Thursday, reports emerged of the actor charting out a decade-long plan to contest in elections at a future date. However, his team had this to say. Allu Arjun is busy promoting Pushpa 2: The Rule when news broke of his rumoured political entry.

Allu Arjun entering politics?

Arjun’s team released a press note on X (formerly Twitter) from their official account, clarifying that the actor has no plans to be in politics. Their note reads, “We would like to clarify that recent rumours about Mr Allu Arjun entering into politics is entirely false and baseless. We kindly request media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information. For accurate updates, please rely on official statements from Allu Arjun’s team. Thank you, Team Allu Arjun.” A report by RTV had claimed that Arjun had met Prashant Kishor to discuss his future in politics.

Why this news caused turmoil

After the actor’s team released a statement, fans breathed a sigh of relief. Rumours have been rife of a tiff within the family ever since his uncle, actor Pawan Kalyan, contested for elections in Andhra Pradesh and Arjun met his friend Silpa Ravi from the opposition party at a rally in Nandyal. Pawan is now the Deputy Chief Minister of AP, and Arjun had clarified that he remains ‘neutral’ in politics, but fans believe things have changed in the family since then.

Recent work

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is currently in theatres. It’s a sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also star in the action-drama, which tells the story of a red sanders smuggler named Pushpa Raj. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects though he has said yes to Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the past.