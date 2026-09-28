Allu Sirish seeks police help over loud music at 2 am in temple near his home: ‘Festival is over but it doesn't stop’

Allu Sirish has raised a complaint about loud music from a Hanuman temple in Hyderabad, saying residents of his housing society have been unable to sleep because the noise continues until 2 or 3 in the morning. The Telugu actor and younger brother of Allu Arjun took the matter to X (formerly Twitter) on September 27 after, according to him, earlier complaints to the police had not solved the problem. His post prompted a response from the Hyderabad City Police, who said the matter had been forwarded to the local police station.

Allu Sirish raises the issue

Allu Sirish complains about 2am temple noise in Hyderabad: ‘The loud music doesn't stop’.

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Sirish, who lives in Aparna One in Shaikpet, said the Hanuman temple in Vinobha Nagar had been playing loud music for several nights. He claimed the volume was beyond the permitted limit and continued well past midnight.

"Respected @hydcitypolice. I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am," he wrote.

He also said that he had already approached the Film Nagar Police Station about the issue. According to Sirish, residents were asked to wait until September 25 because of Ganesh Nimmajjanam, the immersion celebrations that follow Ganesh Chaturthi.

However, he said the noise continued even after the festival was over. He pointed out, “They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn't stop. Many elders, children and working ppl in our society and disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you.”

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Hyderabad Police respond

{{^usCountry}} The Hyderabad City Police responded to Sirish's post on X. "Sir, the matter has been shared with @SHOFilmnagar for necessary action," the department posted. To which, he responded, “Thank you very much andi 🙏🏻.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hyderabad City Police responded to Sirish's post on X. "Sir, the matter has been shared with @SHOFilmnagar for necessary action," the department posted. To which, he responded, “Thank you very much andi 🙏🏻.” {{/usCountry}}

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India Today later reported that local officers were asked to inspect the area in Vinoba Nagar and tell the temple organisers to reduce the volume. Hyderabad's City Loudspeakers Rules of 1963 require a licence for using loudspeakers in public places. Violations can also lead to action under the Hyderabad City Police Act.

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About Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish is a Telugu actor and the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. He made his acting debut with Gouravam in 2013 and has since appeared in Telugu films including Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo. He is also the son of producer Allu Aravind and is part of the prominent Allu-Konidela film family. The actor was last seen in the 2024 Telugu film Buddy, directed by Sam Anton.