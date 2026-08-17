Anurag Kashyap reviews Pallaburusu; calls it refreshing departure from ‘non stop action films’ with ‘BamBam’ music

Debutant filmmaker Uday Chauhan’s Telugu film Pallaburusu was released in theatres on Friday to a good response. The film starring Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud has won hearts. It looks like even Anurag Kashyap is impressed, as he left a rave review for it on Letterboxd. He also compared the debut director to the C/o Kancharapalem and Rao Bahadur director, Venkatesh Maha. (Also Read: Pallaburusu director Uday Chauhan reveals Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's reactions to his debut film | Interview)

Anurag Kashyap reviews Pallaburusu

Anurag Kashyap was all praise for Uday Chauhan's Telugu film Pallaburusu.

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Anurag posted his review of Pallaburusu on Letterboxd, calling it a ‘refreshing departure’ from action films that resemble one another at his point. He wrote, “Beautiful film. So simple , keeps a smile on your face. such a refreshing departure from all the non stop action films which are replica of each other.” The filmmaker then stated that Uday is the next big thing after Venkatesh, adding, “After Venky Maha, Uday Chauhan is a filmmaker I look forward to.” He also rated the film a full 5 stars while posting the review.

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{{^usCountry}} He also posted a review on Instagram, which read, “I think the title means “Toothbrush” .. the most fun, fascinating, unexpected dramedy from Telugu cinema from @udaychauhandirects. So simple, so engaging, so funny yet so relatable. A father who takes his son to court because he didn’t get him the toothbrush he needed plus the stupid little ego issues.. a film so unmissable. Watch it now or regret it later. No big stars. No BamBam music and edit. Just a lovely film. @annapurnastudios good for you to back it.” About Telugu film Pallaburusu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also posted a review on Instagram, which read, “I think the title means “Toothbrush” .. the most fun, fascinating, unexpected dramedy from Telugu cinema from @udaychauhandirects. So simple, so engaging, so funny yet so relatable. A father who takes his son to court because he didn’t get him the toothbrush he needed plus the stupid little ego issues.. a film so unmissable. Watch it now or regret it later. No big stars. No BamBam music and edit. Just a lovely film. @annapurnastudios good for you to back it.” About Telugu film Pallaburusu {{/usCountry}}

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Pallaburusu is directed by debutant director Uday Chauhan. It is produced by Annapurna Studios and EPIC Studios, and presented by Nagarjuna. It was released in theatres on August 14, ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

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Set in rural Telangana, it tells the story of an old man who files a complaint against his adult son in the police station. His complaint is that his son refuses to buy him a toothbrush. What begins as a silly grievance soon escalates into a full-blown legal battle with years of grief, loneliness and more being exposed. Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud play the father and son entangled in a legal battle.

Talking about the inspiration behind the film, Uday told HT, “I saw a 6-foot-tall, 70-year-old man sobbing in the middle of a graveyard in the fields. The image stayed with me for a long time. I wondered what could have happened to make him feel such grief, and that sparked the idea for Pallaburusu. It’s also inspired by things I’ve observed around me. While the story will be relatable, the why and what of their conflict is fresh.”